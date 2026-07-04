‘Appropriate’, written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, directed by Claire Lewis, is the latest production from the much lauded New Venture Theatre.

When the Lafayette siblings return to their late father’s crumbling Arkansas plantation home to settle his estate, tensions explode as they uncover disturbing artefacts among his belongings. Appropriate is a bold, biting and darkly comic play that explores legacy, race and what we choose to remember – or forget – about our past.

This production contains strong language, distressing themes and references to racism

An amateur production by arrangement with Broadway Licensing

Tickets & venue

New Venture Theatre, Upstairs, Bedford Place, Brighton, BN1 2PT

Friday 17th July 2026 – Saturday 25th July 2026

https://www.ticketsource.com/newventuretheatre/appropriate/e-arpprl

Box Office – boxoffice@newventure.org.uk – 01273 746118