A former school can become a charity hub after councillors voted unanimously to approve the application.

Brighton and Hove City Council aims to use the former Homewood College, in Queensdown School Road, Brighton, as a charity hub for up to six years.

During the Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday 1 July, councillors quizzed officers on road safety, which had been raised as a concern in the planning officer’s report published ahead of the meeting.

Queensdown School Road is a narrow, mostly private road with no segregation of pedestrians from other highway users.

The committee were told there were no accidents along the road when it was operated as a school.

When councillors asked about the site being used as housing, they were told the estates team is looking into future uses.

One of the key issues is access for building works through the narrow tunnel under the railway.

Currently, the caretakers house is included as part of the site and would require a separate change of use to be used as housing.

The committee heard specific charities were not being named as part of the application as it was not certain who would be coming in, but Moulsecoomb-based Good News and a wood recycling project are interested.

Labour councillor Sam Parrott said “I know we are short of housing in the city and I understand that, but we’re also short of this kind of space as well.

“A charity hub is not a bad thing because in terms of place and environment, these things are really important as well so we do have space for these kinds of opportunities.”

Fellow Labour councillor Tobias Sheard said: “We are so desperate, we’re on our knees, we constantly mention we are stuck between the South Downs and the sea when it comes to planning and we require blue sky thinking.

“I think it is a crying shame that we cannot look at ways to develop this further.”

Green councillor Raphael Hill said: “There are fantastic housing charities in the city that might be using the hub that might formulate some of the answers to the housing crisis they are so passionate about.”

Conservative councillor Carol Theobald said: “I think it would be more beneficial for housing for the residents of the city, I do support charities.

“I will be supporting this but I just hope they will find another use before the six years is up.”

The committee voted unanimously to approve the change of use.