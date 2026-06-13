Brighton-born jockey Ryan Moore has been made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Moore, 42, one of the most successful jockeys of his generation, was recognised for services to horseracing and to British sport.

He rode Estimate to win the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in 2013 for the late Queen Elizabeth and has 92 victories to his name at the Royal meeting.

He has also had 18 classic British flat racing victories including four wins at the Derby and was champion jockey in 2006, 2008 and 2009.

Moore, a father of four, is the son of the successful trainer and former jump jockey Gary Moore and brother to jump jockeys Jamie Moore and Joshua Moore and top amateur jockey Hayley Moore.

The family are from Woodingdean and Moore is the grandson of trainer Charlie Moore, a well-known character who lived near the Brighton Racecourse.

His father told the Press Association: “It’s well deserved and I’m very surprised. I know I’m his father but he does a lot of good things behind the scenes as well as what he does out on the track and this is fantastic. I’m obviously very proud.

“I know he was very well liked by the (late) Queen and she had a huge respect for Ryan. I was fortunate to meet her a few months before she passed away and I was amazed by how she spoke about him.

“I think Ryan will be proud deep down, even though he won’t probably show it. I think he will be very shocked as well, as much as anything. It’s another great moment in his career.”

It was by no means certain that Moore would opt for a racing career, having trials with Brighton and Hove Albion in his youth.

Two former Albion footballers, Michelle Agyemang and Alessia Russo, were among six European Championship-winning Lionesses to be honoured.

Both were made MBEs for services to football, with Agyemang, 20, reported to be the youngest person in the latest honours list which is made up of about 1,200 people.

Agyemang was signed on loan from Arsenal in 2024 but returned to the north London side in January to recover from an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered while on international duty last October.

She capped the 2024-25 season by playing a vital role for England as the Lionesses retained their European title by beating Spain on penalties.

Russo, 27, joined Albion from Chelsea in 2017 and scored three goals in seven games before moving to Manchester United and later signing for Arsenal.

A sporting volunteer from Hove has joined them in the birthday honours list. Christine Gibbons, 69, has been made an MBE for services to community sport and fitness, having been involved with Parkrun for more than 16 years.

She has served as a trustee of the charity for the past 10 years, joining the Park Run UK Board in 2015 when the organisation was in its infancy.

Ms Gibbons, a pharmacist by profession, has served on the Parkrun Global Board since it became a registered charity in 2016, holding positions such as chair and senior independent director.

Her dedication was recognised in the Birthday Honours List as she was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to community sport and fitness.

Her expertise in charity governance and best practice was said to have ensured “a truly impactful legacy in terms of compliance, policy development, board effectiveness and standards improvement”.

And it’s not just meetings. Ms Gibbons has personally taken part in more than 690 parkruns and volunteered 199 times in 163 different locations in 13 different countries.

Her Parkrun work and her distinguished career as a chief pharmacist are parts of her lifetime commitment to community service.

She has also served as a director of organisations such as the Sussex Community Foundation and Cycling UK.

Here is a list of Brighton and Hove people who have been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours.

DBE (Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire)

Julia Catherine Donaldson CBE, Horsham, writer, for services to literature.

Shelagh Jane Legrave CBE DL, Chichester, further education commissioner, for services to education

CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire)

Samantha Jane Allen, Morpeth, Northumberland, chief executive, NHS North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board, for services to the NHS

Hannah Kate Bernard OBE, Brighton, group director, business banking, Nationwide, and co-chair, Invest in Women Taskforce, for services to female entrepreneurship and access to finance for women

Professor Taraneh (Tara) Dean, Brighton, provost and executive director of higher education, London South Bank University Group, for services to higher education

Anne Eden, Amersham, Buckinghamshire, regional director, south east, NHS England, for services to the NHS

Jane Elisabeth Hill, Brighton, legal director, Department for Business and Trade Legal Advisers, Government Legal Department, for services to the law

Professor Rosemary Helen Luckin, Hassocks, professor of learner centred design, University College London Knowledge Lab, for services to education

OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire)

Carl Andrew Cox, Horsham, DJ and broadcaster, for services to music

Angela Jayne Doll, Billingshurst, chief executive for Govia Thameslink Railway, for services to diversity and inclusion in the rail sector

Robin William Gisby, London, lately chief executive, DfT Operator Limited, for services to the rail network

Peter John James, Pulborough, author, for services to literature and to charity

Roderick Charles Smallwood, Hove, artist manager and founder, Truants Foundation, for services to music and to charity

MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire)

Michelle Agyemang, Stanford-le-Hope, Essex, for services to association football

Peter Amies, Eastbourne, flood and coastal risk management adviser, Environment Agency, for services to the environment and to flood protection

Elizabeth Anne Clark, Horsham, specialist prosecutor, Crown Prosecution Service, for services to law and order

Phillip Edwin Corsi, Newhaven, lately area operations manager, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, for services to maritime safety

Patricia Ann Drake, Stratford-upon-Avon, for services to the community in East Sussex

Christine Susan Gibbons, Hove, trustee, Parkrun Global, for services to community sport and fitness

Brian Heron-Edmends, Rustington, deputy county commissioner, St John Ambulance, for voluntary services to St John Ambulance

Sali Hughes, Brighton, co-founder, Beauty Banks, for services to the alleviation of hygiene poverty

Ryan Lee Moore, Newmarket, Suffolk, for services to horseracing and to British sport

Lucy Owen-Collins, Hove, founder and director, Bee in the Woods, Brighton and Hove, for services to early years education

Alessia Mia Teresa Russo, Radlett, Hertfordshire, for services to association football

Dr Juliet Rose Bagaya Sargeant, Brighton, garden designer, Juliet Sargeant Gardens and Landscapes, for services to horticulture

BEM (Medallist of the Order of the British Empire)

Claire Alleguen, Hove, local engagement manager and chair of OUTbound Network, Transport for London, for services to diversity and inclusion

Dr Roy Edward Bowden, Worthing, governor, Chichester College Group, for services to further education

Adam Joolia, Brighton, chief executive, AudioActive, for services to young people and to music