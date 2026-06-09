Several staff at a troubled property management company have reportedly quit after not being paid for several weeks.
PS&B Estate Management told clients its Lloyds bank account had been frozen in February – leading to fears essential bills such as utilities, contractors and insurance could be going unpaid.
PS&B’s website has previously claimed it holds £7.7 million in funds on behalf of clients, for whom it managed more than 400 schemes.
Since then, an alternative bank account set up with Revolut has also been frozen, and Trading Standards has launched an investigation.
It now appears the company has been having difficulty paying staff, leading to a reported exodus from the company last week.
Yesterday, doors to the company’s office in Queens Road, Brighton, were locked and nobody inside was answering the door. One staff member who left as Brighton and Hove News arrived confirmed they had not been paid.
Another at Carr and Priddle next door – a sister company of P S and B – declined to comment because, he said, staff were taking action against the company.
Another client who managed to speak to someone inside yesterday said she had also been told staff had not been paid – and advised to find another agent.
The woman, who owns a flat as a leaseholder in one of the affected blocks, said electricity to communal areas had been turned off at the beginning of April because of non-payment leaving communal areas in the dark.
She said when she visited yesterday morning, the lights were off and the doors locked, but she was eventually allowed in.
She said: “During this visit, I was informed that there were currently no working property managers and there wouldn’t be for the foreseeable future because staff had not been paid.
“Most concerningly, I was advised by someone within the office as I left that, ‘I would suggest you find a new agent’.
“As a leaseholder, I find the apparent lack of communication and uncertainty surrounding the management of our homes deeply concerning.
“Residents are left wondering who is responsible for maintaining essential services, how service charge funds are being administered, and what protections are in place if the managing agent is unable to continue operating.”
Another leaseholder also contacted Brighton and Hove News to say he had been told more than a dozen staff had quit after not being paid May’s salaries.
Leaseholders said in April they feared the frozen account would lead to unpaid utility bills, which could put essential services such as lifts and fire safety systems at risk of having power cut off.
At the time, HMRC had lodged a petition asking for the company to be wound up – the third one since January 2025, about a year before the bank account was frozen.
This was dismissed, and PS&B says the petition has been “fully settled”. Subsequently, another of PS&B’s sister companies, Hive Company Secretarial Services Limited – faced being struck from the Companies House register – this has also been suspended.
In 2024, the sole director of PS&B and its various sister companies, Peter Hewett, was excluded from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, and last year he was severely reprimanded over allegations of unpaid and/or unfiled taxes.
Mr Hewett says the first decision was based on incomplete evidence and was incorrect, and in the second case, it was HMRC who was responsible for unfiled taxes.
Property management companies are typically appointed by freeholders, who have responsibility for the upkeep of blocks’ communal areas, but collect money from leaseholders on their clients’ behalf. Leaseholders do not have a say in who manages the freehold.
In April, Mr Hewett told Brighton and Hove News the leaseholders’ funds are held in a Lloyds client account and separately from those of the business He said the account is a Trust Fund under s42 and compliant with legislation.
He said the company had instructed lawyers and that Lloyds had let them down badly. He also said all taxation submissions had been filed correctly.
He said there was “very little danger” of urgent items, such as utility bills, going unpaid.
Brighton and Hove News approached Mr Hewett for comment again yesterday lunchtime. He had not responded at the time of publication.
This is a sad and infuriating day for residents and leaseholders who have (had no choice but to) put their trust in PS&B for years (generations in some cases) in their role “managing the blocks” in Hove and further afield.
It seems as though the management and owners care less about their clients and employees than would be reasonable.
No one deserves to be treated the way we leaseholders and the Parsons employees have been.
We need a secure, government-backed service charge guarantee scheme to ensure that the millions of pounds leaseholders have paid in good faith can never be placed at risk or locked away by failing agency operations.
Well done Jo Wadsworth for the report on PS&B we have been ripped off by them for many years paying for work at Blenheim Court that was either never completed or carried out correctly.
As a leaseholder in a block of flats that PS&B have managed for many many years with a constant turnover of property managers, I am sadly unsurprised by this latest development. Full marks to Brighton and Hove News for digging out this information as neither PS&B nor our freeholder have seen fit to alert us to the freezing of funds and hence the cessation of service and potential loss of common area utilities – eg electricity, lifts, water etc as bills/invoices went unpaid. The sooner the legislation going through parliament to improve leasehold tenure is amended to provide better and tougher protection against rogue/incompetent/fraudulent Property Management Companies the better.
Maybe Brighton and Hove News could follow up this excellent report with one on the effectiveness or otherwise of freeholders in these situations. After all, they are the people/companies contracting the Property Management Companies to provide statutory services and financial protection to their leaseholders. Are they informed buyers of these services – surely not just “all mates together”?
Again? This seems to happen every five years or so. Thank goodness we moved managing agents some time ago.
I live in one of the blocks affected by the PS&B situation. There must be millions of pounds in frozen clients accounts and it’s very worrying for the hundreds if not thousands of leaseholders affected. Peter Kyle’s office and Shula Rich have been very supportive but Lloyds bank (and presumably the FCA) have been intransigent. We should all be grateful to Brighton & Have News for throwing a light on the subject when other media outlets have chosen to ignore it.
I cannot thank Jo Wadsworth and B and H News enough for surfacing this and pursuing. The suggestions so far from the organisations there to protect us are pathetic. The Property Ombudsman says have we been through PS and B complaints procedure? Their own organisations RICS and the TPI only protect us for £50,000 and even then, if the firm is dissolved. This really shows up the Govt. proposed regulation scheme for managing agents when it contains no regulated protection for Service charge money but literally promises us the right to an extra Gigabyte of internet access – as long as we pay for it. The next Brighton Leaseholders drop in is at the Friends Centre in Ship Street from 5pm this Friday. Please drop in if we can advise and support at all. Best wishes. Shula
I would say I’m surprised, but PS&B have had money issues for years. The owner of the company also owns an accounting company so hate to think what they are doing. Feel for the people still there, no information coming through from the owner, they have been left in the dark along with all their clients. I would suggest going to ACAS or getting some sort of legal advice. Too many promises being made.
Maybe the City of London fraud squad?