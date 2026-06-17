Immersion share their new single ‘Megafauna’ taken from the forthcoming album ‘What Is Lost Will Return’, due out on 4th September via swim~. Featuring Colin Newman (Wire) and Malka Spigel (Minimal Compact), Immersion remain resolutely anti-nostalgia, despite their celebrated histories. ‘Megafauna’ is one of three instrumentals on the album, with a dark dub groove which provides an essential counterpoint to the album’s poppier moments, including the album’s lead single, ‘We Don’t Need Your Validation.’

As Colin and Malka explain; “the title ‘Megafauna’ reflects the music – lumbering large creatures moving slowly to the beat and are drawn to the sound of a primordial piper”

Journalist John Robb has described the song as; “a brooding slice of cosmic dark energy as Immersion take a trip to the dark side of moon. Its majestic Cimmerian mood underlines the ebb and flow of sounds and textures as the duo break out of their own soundscapes.”

This video, which you can watch HERE, features sculptures called “Soft Machines” by Ivan Morison on Hove seafront as part of Brighton Festival May 2026. The drummers are part of a performance of “Sense of Unity with Dundu” in Whitehawk as part of Brighton Festival May 2018.

Defining the moment in sound and vision, Immersion are a snapshot of ‘the now’. Through constant reinvention, they have honed their sound into a startling present that references their past but refuses to live in it.

This perfect synthesis of their styles boldly creates a brave new world for core couple Colin Newman and Malka Spigel, along with satellite musicians Matt Schulz (Holy F*ck), whose drumming strongly features on many tracks, and Ed Chivers (AK/DK), who makes a guest appearance drumming on ‘Breaking Free, Diversity, Evolution’.

‘What Is Lost Will Return’ is the second ‘pure’ Immersion release in as many years and heralds their third UK tour since 2024. It follows 2025’s acclaimed ‘WTF??’, with the title reflecting the fact you can only say ‘What The F*ck??’ so many times before looking beyond to see what endures.

With ‘What Is Lost Will Return’, the ever-productive ‘life and art partner’ duo present a reflective album of modular moods and stripped-down electronic psychedelia, leavened by a clipped guitar that you can nonetheless dance to, defying these chaotic times. It perfectly captures the yin and yang of the moment – or as Colin and Malka explain, “The emotion we feel the album invokes is a poignant mixture of joy and melancholy.”

Recorded in a flash of inspiration, the instant karma of the album’s short gestation captures a creative moment. Its urgency of creation is matched by its clarity of vision and the restless creativity of the duo. Through their bold symbiotic creativity, they have found an immersive sound of their own, merging two idiosyncratic creative minds into a distinctive whole.

Immersion have a number of concert dates in the offing, including a set at Alphabet in Brighton on Saturday 19th September, care of Love Thy Neighbour promoters. Tickets for this gig can be purchased HERE and HERE.

Immersion tour dates:

27.06.26 – Leigh Folk Festival – Leigh-On-Sea

09.09.26 – Rough Trade – Liverpool

10.09.26 – Sneaky Pete’s – Edinburgh

11.09.26 – The White Hotel – Manchester

12.09.26 – Lubberfiend – Newcastle

13.09.26 – Voodoo Daddy’s – Norwich

17.09.26 – Ramsgate Music Hall – Ramsgate

18.09.26 – Rich Mix – London

19.09.26 – Alphabet – Brighton

04.11.26 – Artisan Tap – Stoke-On-Trent

05.11.26 – The Adelphi – Hull

14.11.26 – Patronaat – Haarlem, NL

15.11.26 – Doornroosje – Nijmegen, NL

16.11.26 – Paard van Troje – Den Haag, NL

Tickets for all Immersion concerts can be found HERE.

‘What Is Lost Will Return’ tracklisting:

‘Nephology’

‘Breaking Free, Diversity, Evolution’

‘We Don’t Need Your Validation’

‘Megafauna’

‘What Is Lost Will Return’

‘Childsplay’

‘Radio Signals’

‘Frequencies & Echoes’

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