The council is looking for a charity or small company to turn a working farm on the edge of the city into a “flagship destination”.

The current tenants of Home Farm at Stanmer Park have given notice and are due to leave in October next year.

This week, the long lease was advertised – without any guide price – with a call for “capable and forward thinking occupiers” to take it on.

The advert lists educational facilities, outdoor leisure and wellness, commercial or charity organisations as possible uses. Farming is not one of the advertised options – although when asked, a council spokesman said this would also be considered.

The advert says: “Brighton and Hove City Council is seeking expressions of interest from capable and forward thinking occupiers, who can demonstrate a viable, sustainable and well-managed vision for the holding.

“Home Farm offers a unique opportunity for an occupier to establish a new destination at the core of this nationally renowned location.

“The property provides opportunity as an exceptional base for an enterprise which complements the high footfall, environmental value, cultural history and land-based activity found within Stanmer Park.”

The farm is about 29,500 sq ft of buildings in two locations, surrounded by about 245 hectares of pasture, which is designated by open access.

The land is available in lots, or as a whole, and any tenant will have to use it for agricultural or environmental schemes. No woodland is included.

The advert says: “Applicants will be required to show financial standing, proposed investment and operational model. Evidence of experience in comparable or relevant sectors to the business plan is preferred.

“Successful applicants will demonstrate how they will add value to both the local community and the wider landscape.”

To view the advert, click here.