The owner of a Chinese restaurant in Brighton faces trial after he denied rape at a hearing at Hove Crown Court.

Kin Sing Luk, aka, Kin Luk, 58, of Selborne Place, Hove, entered a plea of not guilty at an arraignment hearing – where the charge is formally put – on Friday (12 June).

The defendant used to run the Deep Blue Sea Buffet, in North Street, Brighton. The restaurant has since closed.

The rape was alleged to have taken place at the premises three and a half years ago, on Christmas Eve, Saturday 24 December 2022.

Judge Christine Henson remanded Kin Luk on conditional bail until his trial which is due to start on Monday 20 September next year.