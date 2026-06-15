One of Britain’s biggest live venue operators has pledged to invest £9.5 million in the Hippodrome which is undergoing a £25 million restoration.

The operator said: “Academy Music Group Limited (AMG), part of Live Nation Entertainment, has signed an agreement to operate the historic Brighton Hippodrome, marking a major milestone in bringing this renowned venue back to life.

“The grade II* listed building, located in Middle Street, has been vacant since 2006. Under this agreement, AMG will reopen the Hippodrome as a performance venue once again.

“Brighton-based family firm, Matsim Properties, purchased the building in 2020 and has since undertaken extensive restoration work.

“This includes installing a new roof to protect the venue’s iconic circular auditorium and ornate ceiling which make it one of the most architecturally significant circus theatres in the UK.

“Live Nation and AMG are investing £9.5 million as part of a wider redevelopment project, representing a total investment of £25 million to restore and modernise the venue.

“This funding will deliver essential upgrades to infrastructure and facilities, ensuring the Hippodrome can host more incredible performances while preserving its historic character.

“Blueprint Studio, Live Nation’s in-house global design and development group, is leading the interior fit out alongside Burrell Foley Fischer, architect, Charcoalblue, venue designer, and Matsim developer and property owner.”

Simon Lambor, of Matsim, said: “We are delighted to have contracted AMG as the operator who lead the way in performance venues across the country.

“This wonderful building was in a perilous state when we bought it and we are proud to have saved it from loss.

“After five years of tackling extensive damage caused by dry rot and water penetration, we are thrilled to see the Hippodrome ready for its next chapter.”

Academy chief operating officer Steve Hoyland said: “To open a venue in Brighton is an absolute privilege and to see this historically important building alive with performance again will be an honour.

“Brighton is a new territory for AMG, and the city is truly special – thriving on creativity, arts and culture. Investing in British live entertainment and cultural institutions is vital for the future of our industry.

“The Brighton Hippodrome is an extraordinary venue with a rich history and we’re proud to play a part in restoring it for generations to come.”

The Hippodrome was opened in 1901, having been converted from a skating rink by renowned theatre architect Frank Matcham.

It later became a major variety theatre, hosting legendary acts including Charlie Chaplin, Laurel and Hardy, the Beatles, Rolling Stones and Sammy Davis Jr.