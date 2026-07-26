Two men have been arrested for helping a prisoner who absconded after being jailed for his role in a drugs gang run by a man from Brighton.

Sussex Police said that officers had made two arrests in their search for Oliver Mazirel, who is wanted for escaping from Ford Prison, near Arundel, on Tuesday 30 June.

The force said: “The 38-year-old was serving a sentence for conspiracy to supply class A drugs when he climbed the prison fence.”

Detective Inspector Gary Jacobs said: “As part of our investigation we have arrested two men from Worthing, aged 35 and 38, on suspicion of assisting Mazirel after he escaped from prison.

“We are looking for a third person who we also believe assisted him.

“We intend to return Mazirel to prison and I want to make it very clear as to the consequences of assisting someone who remains at large.

“It is a serious offence that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.”

Mazirel, formerly of Ardingly Drive, Goring, was described as 5ft 7in tall, with short light brown hair, and CCTV showed him just before he escaped from lawful custody.

Detective Inspector Jacobs added: “I am urging the public to come forward with information, however small, that could help us in our search for Mazirel.

“Mazirel has links to Worthing and Littlehampton.

“Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is urged to dial 999 immediately, quoting Operation Patch.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report it online.”

Mazirel was jailed at Brighton Crown Court in January 2024 for conspiring to supply cocaine, being concerned in supplying cannabis, having cannabis with intent to supply and acquiring or having criminal property.

Judge Stephen Mooney said: “While on bail for these offences you were involved in the supply of a significant quantity of cannabis.

“This involved the supply of over 40kg of cannabis while on bail for the supply of significant quantities of cocaine.”

Judge Mooney said the he was “a professional criminal with an appalling record for offences including robbery and selling MDMA (ecstasy)”.