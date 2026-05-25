Police have issued a renewed and urgent appeal to try to find a missing mother of two adult children, Tiina Proffitt, 58, from Brighton.

Sussex Police said: “We are urgently appealing to those walking in the countryside to keep an eye out for Tiina, 58, who has been missing from Brighton since Thursday 21 May.

“CCTV shows Tiina, who was last seen at noon on Thursday, walking from Woodbourne Avenue into Woodland Way, heading towards Withdean Park.

“Tiina is a keen walker and we have searched Withdean Park and Waterhall, located on the South Downs just north of Brighton.

“Tiina may have gone walking anywhere from Waterhall to Henfield and we have search-trained officers, volunteers from the Sussex Search and Rescue team (SusSAR) and drones looking for Tiina along that route on Monday 25 May.

“Tiina is 5ft 8in, with short brown hair, and CCTV shows her wearing a light-coloured shirt, grey or blue jogging bottoms or jeans and white deck shoes.

“Anyone who sees Tiina or has any information about her whereabouts is urgently asked to call 999, quoting reference 648 of 21/05.”

Tiina Proffitt