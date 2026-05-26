A woman suffered what police have described as a racially aggravated assault at a restaurant in Brighton as the annual Children’s Parade was getting under way near by.

Sussex Police said: “We are seeking to identify this woman in connection with inquiries following a reported incident of racially aggravated assault in the North Laine, in Brighton.

“Police were called to a Bill’s restaurant, in North Road, Brighton, on Saturday 4 May at around 11am following a report of racial abuse.

“It was reported that the victim, a 35-year-old woman, was bumped into by another in the entrance of the restaurant which led to a verbal altercation resulting in racially aggravated verbal abuse before the woman left the scene.

“Officers are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry and would like to speak to this woman in connection with the investigation.

“Anyone who recognises her, who witnessed the incident or who has relevant information such as CCTV or mobile footage is encouraged to come forward.

“Reports can be made online or by calling 101 and quoting serial 375 of 04/05.”