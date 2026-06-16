Rats With Wings Records have proudly announced their second ‘City Baby Attacked By Rats With Wings Festival’. The two day festival will cover Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th November and will be taking place at the iconic Prince Albert, which is conveniently located a stone’s throw from Brighton’s Mainline Railway Station.

‘City Baby Attacked By Rats With Wings Festival 2’ will feature 20 bands across the two days, with the doors swinging open at 1:00pm and the first band on at 2:00pm.

Saturday has a hard hitting line up of bands such as Kent based horror punk metallers Vampyra, Cambridge punkers Road Kill Drive Thru, Brighton’s own street punk messiahs Phat Problem, Essex Punk hard hitting maniacs Shit Stirrer, Norwich garage rock’n’roll punkers The Haunted Men and also Dynamite And Dinosaurs, both featuring Mike Waters drummer, wrestler and actor in films such as ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Wolverine’.

Other bands playing include the talented post punkers from Ludlow The Versaints who were one of the highlights of last year’s festival, Nottingham’s melodic punk rockers the Steam Kittens, London / Brighton / Worthing based Skate Punkers Old Chase, Brighton’s very own Gulls and Ferox F*cking Ferox complete the bands on the line up on Saturday.

The line-up order and times will be listed on the day. Saturday is looking to be one crazy punk fest day as its independent day name ‘THE HARD, THE FAST AND PUNKY’ suggests.

‘HELLFIRE AND DAMNATION BEACH PARTY’ is the name for Sunday’s event. The day again has ten bands. The non-stop touring Healthy Junkies join the line-up for a second year, Rage DC play songs from their new album ‘Mind Your Head’, and Brighton’s very own Ska Punkers Not The Face play tracks from the album ‘How Vulgar’.

Whilst other Brightonian bands The Derelique, The Del Strangefish Inexperience, Dateless Wonder Club and Family Of Strangers will also perform. Bexhill’s Gripper Lee and Fulham’s folk punker Joe Bitter make up the line-up.

This two day event promises to be a weekend of punk fun…..See ya in the pit!

Early Bird Weekend Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.