Today, JOY. Concerts have unveiled the third wave of artists confirmed for Brighton Psych Fest 2026, and there are certainly some corkers in there! The one-day fest will be happening throughout Brighton on Friday 4th September. The line-up spans psych in its broadest sense – from cult pioneers and international favourites to boundary-pushing new voices operating at the genre’s edges.

In addition to the already rock solid lineup, the Brighton Psych Fest will now also feature live sets from Mandy, Indiana, The KVB, Holy Wave, Maquina, Annabelle Chairlegs, Ringlets, Silverwingkiller, Little Grandad, Morn, Lonnie Gunn, LTTL MORT and Bones Ate Arfa.

They join an already expansive bill led by Stereolab and featuring Allah-Las, Gwenno, Night Tapes, The Mystery Lights, Lael Neale, Thistle, Bleech 9:3, Knives, Floral Image, Lemonsuckr, Martial Arts, Highdrive and Cordelia Gartside.

Now entering its third year, Brighton Psych Fest has established itself as a key late-summer gathering for fans of psychedelic and leftfield music. Taking over some of the city’s most vital independent venues – including Concorde 2, Komedia, The Hope & Ruin, Volks, and Patterns – the festival transforms Brighton into a city-wide celebration of immersive live music across multiple rooms, stages and atmospheres.

Across the programme, Stereolab’s singular catalogue sits alongside White Denim’s shape-shifting rock, Anna von Hausswolff’s immersive sonic landscapes and Gwenno’s Mercury-nominated psych-pop explorations, reflecting the genre’s breadth and continued evolution.

Curated by JOY. in collaboration with the team behind Manchester Psych Fest, the event continues to strengthen Brighton’s reputation as one of the UK’s most vibrant live music cities.

Brighton Psych Fest lineup so far:

Stereolab, White Denim, Allah-Las, Anna von Hausswolff, Mandy Indiana, Gwenno, Automatic, Night Tapes, The Mystery Lights, The KVB, Mary In The Junkyard, Holy Wave, The Belair Lip Bombs, Bleech 9:3, Lael Neale, Hudson Freeman, Maquina, Les Big Byrd, Sex Mask, Annabelle Chairlegs, Ringlets, Slag, Silverwingkiller, The Dharma Chain, Formal Sppeedwear, Piss, Little Grandad, Thistle, Knives, Martial Arts, Knives, Morn, Floral Image, Lemonsuckr, The Heavenly Bodes, Ellis·D, Little Mort, Lonnie Gunn, Highdrive, Bones Ate Arfa, & Cordelia Gartside.

With more exciting announcements to be unveiled over the coming months, the 2026 festival promises an abundance of leading Psychedelia live acts for another incredible edition on 4th September 2026.

Tickets are on sale HERE and HERE.

brightonpsychfest.com