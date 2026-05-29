Preliminary post mortems for three sisters who died in the sea off Brighton did not find a cause of death, an inquest heard today.

Jane Adetoro, 36, Christina Walters, 32, and Rebecca Walters, 31, were found at Black Rock in the early hours of 13 May. All three were declared dead at the scene.

This morning, their inquests were opened at Woodvale Coroners Court off Lewes Road in Brighton. The hearing was told police are satisfied there was no third party involvement in their deaths. A full inquest has been scheduled for 8 October.

Coroner’s officer Victoria Foreman read out opening statements for all three women. She said forensic pathologist Dr Olaf Biedrzycki had carried out their post mortems, and for all three had found the cause of death to be unascertained.

Coroner Penelope Schofield stressed the fact police were not looking for any third party, adding: “I hope by providing this information this will stop the social media speculation around their death.”

Ms Foreman said al three lived at an address in Perivale, west London. The occupation of all three at the time of their death is currently unknown, she said.

She said Rebecca’s body was washed to shore and Jane and Christina were retrieved from the sea by the RNLI.

The brief hearing was attended by the sisters’ father Joseph Jacobson, who observed the proceedings by videolink, alongside other members of the family.

Ms Schofield told him: “The loss of your three daughters in these tragic circumstances must be unbearable for you. My condolences to you and your family for your loss.”

Mr Jacobson previously released a statement in which he said: “No words can truly describe the pain of losing three daughters in the prime of their lives.

“Jane, Christina, and Becky were more than daughters to me. They were my joy, my strength and the beautiful light that filled our family with happiness and love.”

The family have also spoken to the Daily Mail, saying the women were quiet, church-going and teetotal. They do not know why the sisters went to Brighton.

A crowdfunder was set up to pay for their funeral. It has already raised £43,000, prompting the family to “thank everyone who has donated, prayed, shared our appeal and supported us during this incredibly difficult time”.

The family added: “We have been deeply moved by the kindness and generosity shown by friends, churches, communities and even strangers in memory of Jane, Christina and Rebecca.”