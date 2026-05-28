Speeding jet skiers “show-boating” along the beach will have their registrations taken so they can be reported, the council says.

Swimmers and paddleboarders have complained about near-misses with the powerful motorised crafts, which have been seen driven at speed recklessly close to the shore during the recent heatwave.

In previous years, antisocial riders have been banned from launches, including Brighton Marina and Shoreham.

Brighton and Hove City Council is hoping to reintroduce its patrol boat soon to enforce bylaws, which include no motorised within 200m of the shore unless in a designated boat lane – and no speeding within 400m of the beach.



One swimmer, Matt Walters, said he was compiling complaints from fellow swimmers to send to the council. He said: “There are reckless jet skiers out there showboating, jumping over buoys. It’s a cliche, but it’s an accident waiting to happen, and it’s not going to be pretty.

“I’ve been swimming in the sea properly for about six year and there wasn’t too much of a problem then.

“We started seeing it in March when there were no buoys about and we thought they’re a bit close in.

“There was a swim event around the pier, and they had a lifeboat there trying to get them to stop, but they didn’t listen to anybody.

“On a jet ski, you are raised up and you are going much faster, so it’s more difficult for them to see swimmers, especially if there’s a bit of a swell.

“They come really close and then branch off and create a wave.

“It’s just something else to worry about when you are swimming out there.”

Cabinet member for tourism David McGregor said: “Unfortunately we’ve received several complaints about anti-social riding of jet-skis recently.

“Jet skis and other motorised craft are not permitted within 200 metres of the shoreline unless using a boating lane for launching or returning to shore, and then they must not exceed five knots.

“We’re taking steps to reintroduce our patrol boat soon to enforce the bylaws and educate those seen breaking them about water safety.

“We also have regular contact with local launch and hire companies to ensure their customers are made aware of the rules before launching and to help us create a database of repeat offenders we can send to the coastguard.”