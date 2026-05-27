On arrival you walk through an exquisitely planned landscape of trees and wild meadows contrasted by contemporary gallery buildings which seem to grow organically out of the environment. Goodwood Art Foundation has only been in place for a year and it is remarkable what their passion has achieved over that time.

Wristbands on and we could walk around the site, taking in the beautiful scenery, ambiance and the galleries. As the evening guests begin to arrive the sound of chatting, clinking of glasses (there’s an onsite outside bar) is added to the birdsong and rustle of trees. You can also eat in the 24 restaurant which is a super thing to do or maybe bring a little picnic of your own to enjoy whilst sitting on the grass. All in all this is a wonderful day out from the hustle and bustle of Brighton.

We settled in to our seats under a canvas ‘sky’ which is great cover for all eventualities with our British weather, in this case it was baking sun.

Support artist Lucinda Chua explains that she doesn’t normally talk before a concert as she is recovering from a head injury in a car accident which makes talking in public rather difficult. However she felt she was compelled to do so as this is such a special concert for her.

Achingly beautiful classical cello was contrasted with dark, haunting lyrics of loss and reflection.

Dry ice enveloped her and her shadows appear on the tent above her which was eerily stunning. She was playing with backing tape of various instruments including, keys, strings and trumpet and saxophone and she’s also skilfully working with a loop pedal. The combined effect is entrancing and hypnotic.

Near the end of the performance she said “So lovely that the birds are singing with me” which amplified her awareness of the surroundings and the work which is about to be heard from Nabihah Iqbal.

Nabihah Iqbal was a guest director at Brighton festival in 2023 which added to the compulsion for attending the concert. Tonight she was working with Manchester Collective – an award winning string quartet who are known for bridging the gap between classical and cutting edge contemporary music. Amusingly, however, they don’t reside in Manchester Nabihah reveals.

The music, ‘Imagined, Eternal’, was commissioned specifically for the show by the Goodwood Art Foundation for which she embedded herself in the grounds of the remarkable site.

Psychedelic images of nature, by Daisy Dickinson were projected onto the roof of the tent beautifully complimenting and blending as one with the music below.

The music and imagery take us from day to night, season to season. As the sun’s heat subsides one could smell the grass and the birds fell silent.

The intricate blending of classical strings and Iqbal’s electronic music speaks to one’s innermost soul. The overall feeling of the day and evening was entrancing.

Venue and Tickets

Goodwood Art Foundation, New Barn Hill, Goodwood, Chichester, West Sussex, PO18 0QP

23rd & 24th May 2026 18:15 – 20:45 £45 £30 for under 30s

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