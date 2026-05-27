A London burger chain is planning on opening a Brighton branch in The Lanes.

Burger and Beyond wants to open in the unit currently occupied by another burger restaurant, Patty and Bun, on the corner of Ship Street and Union Street.

It has applied for planning permission to put signage up – and is also hiring for a head chef and a restaurant general manager to lead its team.



The planning application has been submitted by Craig Povoas, one of the two directors of Burger and Beyond Ltd.

It asks to replace all the current signage with Burger & Beyond branding, and to install two new projecting signs, one on the Ship Street frontage and one on the Union Street.

The stonework is also set to be cleaned and the awning canvas replaced.

Burger and Beyond started as a festival food truck in 2015, and now has branches in Shoreditch, Soho, Camden, Canary Wharf and Manchester.

To view or comment on the application, click here.