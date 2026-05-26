A man charged with raping a woman at the weekend appeared in court in Brighton yesterday (Monday 25 May).

Michael Schuchard, 62, is alleged to have met the woman on a night out at a popular pub in Shoreham.

Sussex Police said today: “Police in West Sussex have charged a man with the rape of a woman in Shoreham.

“A 41-year-old woman reported being raped by a man in a van during the early hours of Saturday morning (23 May).

“The victim reported having met the suspect that evening at the Duke of Wellington pub, in Brighton Road, before the alleged incident in the back of a van in Dolphin Road.

“She was given support by specialist officers as soon as the report was received, and a fast-moving investigation was launched.

“Michael Schuchard, 62, of Amber Close in Shoreham, was arrested and has now been charged with rape, two counts of assault by penetration and one count of possession of cannabis.

“He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (25 May), where he was released on conditional court bail, pending a hearing at a court to be determined on Tuesday 23 June.”

Detective Inspector Gary Jacobs said: “I understand reports such as these are concerning for the wider community and this was treated with the seriousness it deserves.

“Detectives have worked round-the-clock since this report was received to gather any available evidence and support the victim.

“This support will continue throughout the court process.

“Anyone who has information that could support the investigation is asked to report to us online or via 101, quoting Operation Longview.”