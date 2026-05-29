Last night, Brighton Fringe’s favourite Godz returned to the stage to dazzle and amuse, using their unearthly gifts to bestow favours on the crowds and command from the heavens. We may have found new idols to worship!

Godz is the latest offering from a troupe of Australian acrobats with real class. The show opened with a no-nonsense introduction, setting the tone for what was to come. We were first introduced to each of the Godz, dressed regally to showcase their unique characters, and within moments, they were striking majestic poses, their strength and toned bodies on display. The action then focused on each of their talents, showcasing rhymical juggling, feats of balance and daring moves designed to delight the audience.

What sets this group apart from other circus skills acts at the Fringe is their connection with the audience. They have an impish charm and know just how much of a spectacle they create. They ooze sex appeal, encouraging everyone in the crowd to appreciate their bodies and then throwing in additional wiggles, sly winks and suggestive gazes just to raise the tension a little further. They have also honed their comedy timing, with an evident connection between the performers that lets them play and be silly whilst still trusting each other as they put themselves in complex holds and balances.

The second half started with an incredibly naughty plate act where the boys were all but naked, with a feather duster being used in most creative ways. They were able to tumble, jump, and frolic whilst (almost) keeping their dignity intact, delighting the crowd with their daring and knowing comedy routines. Things took on a darker edge as they descended into the underworld, drawn into Hades, where a mix of terror and pleasure left the boys facing both technical and hysterical challenges.

Throughout the show, it was clear that these were world-class athletes, each with unique abilities and well-honed acts. The ladder work was really impressive; a seesaw was used to create real danger, and the free-flowing aerial work is among the best we have seen. When you add the performers’ lovability to the mix, appreciate the fantastic music and lighting they have put together, and the overall story arc they have created, it is clear why this show is sold out every year and why people come back time and again.

Head First Acrobats have been performing at Brighton Fringe for well over ten years, and we have watched them grow from an amusing little show at the Bosco to a well-oiled and confident experience that would rival any major circus in the world. That they keep coming back to Brighton is a testament to the following they have achieved and the quality of their work. All the boys seem to be having fun on the stage, and the jokes still feel fresh even if they have performed them many times before. This is an act we are lucky to host, and the crowd last night enjoyed every moment.

Performance Dates:

Friday, May 29th – Brighton Spiegeltent – 8.30 pm

Saturday, May 30th – Brighton Spiegeltent – 10.45 pm (extra date added)

Tickets are available at Brighton Fringe.

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