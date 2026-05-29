Plans to set up a unit to use as a bar and to sell food at the County Ground, in Hove, are due to be decided by councillors next week.

Sussex County Cricket Club has applied for temporary planning permission for the unit for five years – until Sunday 1 June 2031.

The unit would be installed on the eastern boundary of the cricket ground site in Eaton Road, Hove, with food and drink served on match days and event days only.

According to the planning application, prepared for the club by ECE Planning, the unit has been designed for the site and features three serving hatches.

The application said: “The unit will be modest in scale and positioned adjacent to the eastern boundary of the ground, replacing the existing temporary spectator stand location.

“The bar will operate only on match and event days, equating to approximately 75 days per year, and will remain closed at all other times.

“Outside of the main season (approximately October to March), the container may be removed from site.”

The container is 2.54 metres high and 12.19 metres long, which is “significantly smaller” than the temporary stand currently on site.

Neighbours have objected to the application, citing concerns about noise and the cumulative impact of the cricket ground.

A report to Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee said that the unit would be seven metres from the rear boundary wall of 57 and 59 Palmeira Avenue.

An anonymous objector, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “The container is extremely close to our private gardens and houses.

“My concern is about increased noise from groups gathering, deliveries, etc, especially the food being cooked in the premises.

“We already experience strong cooking smells from the temporary food kiosks used during certain games and these odours get into our gardens and flats.”

Another anonymous objector, whose details were also redacted, said: “In the summer months especially, I am concerned that the cumulative noise from increased visitors, matches and associated activity will become excessive and disruptive.

“This would make it difficult for nearby residents to enjoy their homes, particularly when trying to open windows or relax outdoors during warmer weather.”

The council’s Planning Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 2pm next Wednesday (3 June). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast.