The 3rd February 2025 was a monumental day in the life of Los Angeles based darkwave artist Madeline Goldstein as she performed her first ever concert outside of the American continent! As luck would have it, this groundbreaking event took place right here in Brighton at Daltons on the seafront. Naturally we were there to cover proceedings – Read our account HERE.

Next month, Madeline is heading out on tour across Europe and the UK in support of her new 10-track album ‘Speaking To The Body’, which dropped on 10th April and can be heard/purchased HERE.

Madeline will be calling in at France, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Poland, Czechia, Austria and Switzerland, before heading across the Channel to perform four concerts here in England. These being at The Prince Albert in Brighton on 7th July (courtesy of Paradise Noir promoters), Hootananny in Brixton on 8th July, Yes in Manchester on 9th July, and finally at The Lanes in Bristol on 11th July.

Formerly of synth-tinged Portland band Fringe Class, frontwoman Madeline went solo in 2019 having discovered Ableton to free herself of the traditional band format and relocated to Los Angeles, California.

With emotion and a strong ear for pop melody, Madeline echos the energies of new wave, dream-pop, and darkwave, all while showcasing the vocal range and passion of femme pop icons and 80’s theatrics. Dancing somewhere between new-romantic eccentricity and punk influence, Madeline explores body music in its more dreamy realm, with a touch of theatrical pleasure.

She dropped her debut solo album in early 2020, which was titled ‘Forget This’ and consisted of nine decent cuts. 2021 witnessed the release of her ‘Lost In Heaven’ single and a year later her ‘One More Day’ single was unleashed, and was followed by her ‘Seed Of Doubt’ tune on the last day of 2022. May 2023 her debut ‘Other World’ 4 track EP hit an unsuspecting world and her ‘1996 Expectations’ single dropped in August 2024. Almost a year later her ‘Apogee’ single came out, and three months later was followed by her ‘My Own Design’ tune. You can check out all of Madeline’s work on her Bandcamp page HERE.

Tickets for the Brighton concert are available to purchase from HERE.

Tickets for all concert dates can be located HERE.

linktr.ee/Madie_i.e