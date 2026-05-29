A missing mother of two adult children has been found safe after vanishing just over a week ago.

Sussex Police said this morning (Friday 29 May): “Sussex Police is pleased to report that previously missing Tiina has been found safe.

“Tiina, 58, had been missing from Brighton since Thursday 21 May.

“She was found this morning by a walker on the Downs, near Waterhall, and she is in the care of paramedics.”

Detective Inspector Jennifer Pietersen said: “We are all incredibly relieved that Tiina has been found safe.

“I would like to thank her family and the public for the tremendous support they have shown in the search for her.

“I would also like to thank our emergency services colleagues, partner agencies and volunteer search teams who carried out extensive searches and investigations for their significant efforts.”