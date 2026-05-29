‘VARIOUS ARTISTS’ – ‘BEARDED THEORY’, CATTON HALL & PARK, WALTON-ON-TRENT, DERBYSHIRE 20-24.5.26



Bearded Theory finishes yet another idyllic weekend. The festival celebrated its 17th year, featuring performances from a selection of world class legacy musicians, buzzy up-and-comers, and carefully curated local talent. 15,000 festival goers gathered upon the site for five days of alternative music, community spirit, and morning-to-night entertainment, as Catton Park once again transformed into one of the UK’s most beloved independent festival spaces.

Sunlight kissed the crowds all weekend long, with sun-drenched fields providing the perfect backdrop for a bank holiday filled with blistering live performances, late-night revelry, creative workshops, and unforgettable moments across the site.

With the energy of the festival still radiating in customers and organisers alike, the festival has today announced that a Limited Release of Super Early Bird tickets for the 2027 event will go on sale at 10am on Saturday 30th May, in celebration of a beautiful weekend in the fields. The exclusive Super Early Bird tickets are expected to sell out quickly while festival-goers are still reeling from their sun-soaked weekend, with Bearded Theory confirming that Early Bird and general on sale will follow later this year. Those not fortunate enough to pick up theirs on the weekend can join the Official Mailing List to stay in the loop for full on sale plans HERE.

Wednesday’s special sold out opening party was a great success, with performances from Cara Means Friend, Jools, Meryl Streek, Lucia And The Best Boys and headliners EMF blowing the house down for those eager to get in the fields early doors.

The doors opened for all on Thursday, with punk energy from Split Dogs, Big Special and headliners Lambrini Girls charging the Pallet stage and the crowd alike for a weekend full of high-energy chaos.

Friday saw Catton Park burst fully into life, with crowds flocking between stages from morning until the early hours. Punk pioneers The Damned drew a huge crowd for a set full of fan favourites, whilst Sir Chloe delivered a set packed with grunge-laced hooks and effortlessly cool stage presence, and Henge transported audiences into another dimension entirely with their transformative electronic rock, earning one of the weekend’s most talked about performances.

Friday’s headline set from Skunk Anansie proved nothing short of explosive. Vocalist Skin commanded the stage with powerhouse vocals, stalking the stage in a buttoned-up black trench coat with unmistakable Matrix-esque confidence. Across the site, Peter Hook And The Light united thousands in a euphoric singalong during an emotional rendition of ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ in his headline Meadow stage set, creating one of the festival’s defining moments.

As evening descended, festival goers sought debauchery. Enter, Convoy Cabaret. The tent heated up with dazzling fire juggling displays and late-night spectacles, while CODA kept the energy surging long after the main stages closed with sets from Roni Size and A Guy Called Gerald. Across the weekend, Big Ed became a dependable hub for late night revellers, serving up everything from funk and soul to drum & bass, house and trance as festivalgoers danced deep into the night.

The innovative, award-winning festival school once again took place on Friday from 9am to 3pm, along with a brand new pre-school initiative, delivering a remarkably engaging curriculum. Key stage objectives were met through creative and unconventional approaches that reflected the spirit of the weekend.

Rough Trade returned for a second year running, offering merchandise, records, CDs, books and meet & greets across the weekend. Fans eagerly lined up to meet their favourite musicians, including but not limited to Lambrini Girls, Kate Nash, The Molotovs, Warmduscher, and The Twilight Sad.

Also revived for the second year in a row was The Knockerdown Speakers’ Corner, where friends of the festival and respected tastemakers from The Guardian and BBC 6Music conducted interviews, screenings, Q&As and more with Kate Nash, Panic Shack, Getdown Services and Badly Drawn Boy. Come evening, the space transformed into a lively karaoke tent where festivalgoers took to the stage to sing popular tunes to their hearts content.

Beans On Toast took over the Woodland once again for his annual Saturday Foolhardy Takeover, featuring performances from himself, Amelia Coburn, Nuala, K.O.G Soundsystem, Mr Bruce, comedian Stewart Lee, and a surprise set from everyone’s favourite troubadour, Frank Turner.

The Woodland was the go-to spot for after hours partying, with the silent disco seeing revellers busting a move to pop and rock classics into the early hours, while in the Meadow, open-air cinema screenings of ‘Kneecap’, ‘Beetlejuice’ and ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ offered respite after the music concluded.

The festival’s beloved wellness and creative space EARTH once again provided a welcome retreat from the noise, with attendees embracing tarot card readings, yoga sessions, massages, ring making workshops, sauna experiences and cold plunge sessions throughout the weekend. At the heart of it all, Bearded Theory’s unmistakable community spirit remained stronger than ever.

Saturday continued the momentum with a packed programme across every corner of the site. Toots & The Maytals transformed the main stage into a sea of dancing bodies and unified voices with feel-good rhythms echoing across the fields, CMAT charmed audiences with her infectious wit and theatrical flair, leading perfectly synchronised line dancing alongside her band and dancers, and Kate Nash delivered both an energetic and poignant performance, championing intersectional feminism with ‘Germ’, declaring “feminism is trans inclusive and that’s the facts”.

In celebration of 40 years since their formation, alt-rock trailblazers Pixies delivered a masterful no-frills headline performance at the Pallet, playing a mix of classics and deep-cut fan favourites to a ferociously packed out crowd, even playing ‘Wave Of Mutilation’ twice, much to the delight of attendees. Nostalgia seeped through the air, as well as a sense of admiration for a group of musicians who, four decades in their career, sounded as sharp and powerful as ever.

K.O.G Soundsystem brought unstoppable energy to the Woodland, blending spoken word, throat singing and irresistible Ghanaian-inspired grooves into a vibrant celebration of movement and connection. A particularly memorable sight across Saturday came courtesy of PET NEEDS’ photographer, who crowd surfed above the audience in pursuit of the perfect shots.

On the edge between campsite and arena, packed with cosy warm fairylights, a wooden interior and exterior, and acoustic sets galore, The Magic Teapot once again provided a cosy, intimate location to gather shade and refreshments, offering a vibrant mix of live music and beverages from dusk until dawn, this year the popular jamming spot played host to intimate unplugged secret sets from Rianne Downey and The Wran.

Back in the main arena, the ever-busy Maui Waui tent kept crowds entertained across the weekend with its eclectic programme of circus performances, roaming entertainers, DJs and immersive oddities, enshrined beneath the unmistakable sight of its giant inflatable pink octopus. Sunday brought the weekend to a euphoric close, with festivalgoers soaking up the final moments of sunshine before one last packed day of music across Catton Park. Galway indie-rock outfit NewDad delivered a brooding and heartfelt charged set early in the searing heat of the late midday sun, while Lynks brought unfiltered chaos and theatrical absurdity to the Meadow Stage.

Over in the Woodland, attendees saddled up for a gleeful-cum-substancial punk performance from buzzy risers Cowboy Hunters. Meanwhile, Neville Staple of The Specials treated audiences on the main stage to a joyous celebration of ska classics, soundtracking skanking circles and singalongs across the arena.

Sunday’s headline performance from Garbage proved a triumphant finale for the Pallet Stage, with Shirley Manson captivating the crowd through a fierce and commanding set packed with era-defining anthems. A celebratory firework display broke out over the night sky to the soundtrack of festival closers, Badly Drawn Boy in The Woodland for those ready to wind down gently, while gypsy punkers Fat Dog, who returned for the second year running to whip the audience into a frenzy one final time over in The Meadow.

With unforgettable headline performances across the Pallet and Meadow stages, packed Woodland activities running long into the night, and thousands of smiling faces basking in the Derbyshire sunshine, Bearded Theory once again cemented its place as one of the UK’s most cherished independent festivals.

Check out lots more Bearded Theory 2026 photos on our sister website HERE.

beardedtheory.co.uk