A Brighton pub is having a harder time extending its opening hours for Pride after failing to follow the rules for the last four years.

The sheer numbers of customers spilling out from St James’ Tavern in Madeira Place last year even led to the closure of St James’s Street.

Both Sussex Police and Brighton and Hove City Council’s Environmental Protection department have opposed an application from the Madeira Place pub to open until the early hours.

In its statement, council officers say they issued “strong warnings” during previous Prides.

A panel of three councillors will hear from all sides on Wednesday, 3 June and decide whether the pub can have its requested Pride extension.

The pub’s designated premises supervisor Victoria Bennett, who has responsibility for alcohol sales, has applied for a temporary event notice (TEN) to extend the licence.

During Pride weekend the application is to allow for closing at 3am on Saturday 1 August, 4am on Sunday 2 August and 1am on Monday 3 August.

St James’s existing licence has the pub closing at 12.30am Sunday to Thursday and 1.30am on Friday and Saturday (Saturday and Sunday early hours).

However, in its objection, Sussex Police has said the force has “lost faith” with the pub management.

In 2025, the force says the pub served so many customers who emptied onto the streets, and stayed in the area due to loud music, resulting in the closure of St James’s Street on the Saturday.

In 2024, cleanup was slow after the Pride Village Party.

In 2023, the venue opened the bar before its permitted hours, took a long time to clear up and had glass bottles outside with customers dancing on the benches.

In 2022, the pub’s outside street bar was open past permitted hours on the Saturday and Sunday of Pride weekend despite being reminded of the trading hours on the Saturday.

Brighton and Hove division’s licensing and neighbourhood policing sergeant, whose name is redacted by the council, said: “Due to the previous issues, we have lost faith in the venue being run in a responsible manner as set out within the TEN.

“The weekend is a very busy time and massive resourcing operation for the police as well as other emergency services and partner agencies.”

A council environmental protection official whose details are also redacted in the panel papers said noise complaints were received in August 2022 during the early hours of the Monday morning.

In April 2023, during a pre-Pride visit, both council officials and Sussex Police gave a strong verbal warning about not going over times.

During the Pride weekend that year, Environmental Protection, police and the council had to visit the pub more than once because of breaches and noise.

In April 2024, police, environmental protection and council licensing had a “serious conversation” with the designated premises supervisor to not repeat the incidents from the previous years.

During Pride in 2024, there were complaints about loud music from the pub after end of Pride Village Party and the designated premises supervisor was written to.

Before Pride 2025 Sussex Police, council licensing and environmental protection held a joint meeting at the pub with the premises licence holders to make it clear there was no permission for outside activity .

No music or speakers were permitted outside but a TEN was permitted for extended hours inside the pub.

During Pride weekend last year the various agencies visited the pub and raised concerns about public safety due to the large number of people drinking outside in a road which was open to traffic.

The pub was issued with a Community Protection Warning by Environmental Protection after being asked to address the problems and a temporary road closure was put in place due to safety concerns.

The Environmental Protection objection said: “Having regard to the above incidents responded to by the local authority and the police during these previous Prides the council has no confidence in the management and running of this pub with extended hours and the use of DJs and loud music and that this event will be a repeat of the previous years.

“I am concerned that public nuisance will result and public safety will be at risk.”

The application states two SIA registered door staff will be on duty from 9pm on Friday 31 July, and from 2pm to 10pm on Sunday 2 August, and three on Saturday 1 August from 5pm to close.

Risk assessments will be carried out to established if any more SIA staff are needed at the pub which has a maximum capacity of 499.

At least one member of staff will be on duty on the first floor when it is in use.

The virtual licensing panel hearing is scheduled for webcast from 10am on Wednesday 3 June.