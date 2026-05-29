The body of a man was found on a beach in Rottingdean this morning (Friday 29 May).

Sussex Police said that officers were called to the seafront after reports of a body being found.

A cordon remained in place while inquiries were continuing.

Sussex Police said: “Police were called to the beach at Rottingdean on Friday morning ( 29 May) after a report of a body of a man found on the beach.

“He has not yet been formally identified and inquiries are being made to establish the full circumstances.”

Police remained at the scene as the investigation continued.

No further details about the man had been released at the time of writing.