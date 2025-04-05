Brighton and Hove Albion lost at Selhurst Park after conceding a goal in the third minute after Jean-Philippe Mateta outsprinted Lewis Dunk to put Crystal Palace in front.

Danny Welbeck equalised for Albion on the half hour after great play from Yankuba Minteh.

But 10 minutes after the break, Daniel Munoz put Palace back in front. As with the opening goal, Eberechi Eze was the provider.

Jan Paul van Hecke made a good block from Eze to stop Palace doubling their lead when the score was 1-0.

And Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson made a fantastic double save from Carlos Baleba and Welbeck a little while before the latter pulled Albion level.

Aside from their goal, neither Palace nor Albion had many clear chances in the second half, aside from Yasin Ayari in injury time with a shot that produced another great save from Palace’s England keeper Henderson.

Palace had two players sent off – Eddie Nketiah on 78 minutes and skipper Marc Guehi almost on 90 minutes, both for second yellow cards

Van Hecke was sent off for a second yellow card deep into injury time as he hacked down Daichi Kamada when Mats Wieffer lost track of the forward.

Albion stay eighth in the Premier League for now.

The Seagulls take on almost-relegated Leicester City at the Amex next Saturday 12 April in the Premier League.