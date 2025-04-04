Back in 1980 and 1981 French post punk outfit Affection Place laid down some tracks which were to be released and so ride the crest of the new wave scene. But for one reason or another these tracks recorded by Peter Petersen (vocals and guitar), Pierre Leca (bass), Xavier Galliot (guitar), Jean-Louis Poggionovo (guitar) and Christian Bonnet (drums) never saw the light of day. That is until 2019 when the ten tunes appeared on a self-titled album that was released by Cameleon records. The sound of the material has been likened to that of Killing Joke, early days Simple Minds and Magazine.

Magazine consisted of former Buzzcock Howard Devoto on lead vocals (1977–1981, 2009–2011), John McGeoch on guitar, saxophone, backing vocals, keyboards (1977–1980), Barry Adamson on bass guitar, backing vocals (1977–1981, 2009–2010), John Doyle on drums (1978–1981, 2009–2011) and a certain Dave Formula on keyboards (1977–1981, 2009–2011).

In early 1978, Magazine released their first single, ‘Shot By Both Sides’, and shortly after the single’s release, Dave Formula, (who had played with a briefly successful 1960s rock band from Manchester called St. Louis Union), joined as keyboardist. ‘Shot By Both Sides’ narrowly missed the UK top 40, but they still made it on ‘Top of the Pops’ in February 1978, performing the single with Dave Formula on keyboards.

Dave Formula also joined New Romantic ensemble Visage with Magazine’s John McGeoch and Barry Adamson in 1978, where he played on their first two albums, ‘Visage’ and ‘The Anvil’. He left the group in 1983 after having some differences with drummer Rusty Egan regarding the musical style of their third album.

Other ventures came and went for Dave Formula and then last year Affection Place were back and they recorded eight new tunes and this time they were released on 19th January 2024 under the banner of ‘Smouldering Fire’ and this album was produced by Dave Formula. The first single released from the album was ‘Harry Fabian’ – check out the video HERE. The band recorded another video for ‘Give Me More’ and as you can see it features Dave Formula on the keys – watch HERE.

It seems as though their bond is set as now Affection Place have announced an eight gig tour commencing on 23rd April in Louth. Of interest to folk in these here parts will be the second date of the tour which sees the band and Dave Formula calling in at The Prince Albert in Brighton on Thursday 24th April. Tickets for this gig are on sale and can be purchased HERE.

What the press say about the new album:

“extra ordinary Magazine-ish …. rubbery upfront bass guitar perfected by Barry Adamson and shards of John McGeoch like guitar” – *** MOJO

“… shades of Killing Joke and Magazine … sounds like goth-pop overlap of Sisters of Mercy and the Damned”. – ******* UNCUT

“… chunky rhythms and punchy bass of Empires and Dance-era Simple Minds with a smooth production sheen of Japan or Ultravox and the sensibilites of Stranglers”. – ******* VIVE LE ROCK

‘Smouldering Fire’ tracklisting:

‘Harry Fabian’

‘Like An Echo’

‘Smouldering Fire’

‘Traveling Bird’

‘I’ll Be There’

‘Crossing The Pass’

‘Give Me More’

‘In The Air’

The ‘Smouldering Fire’ album can be ordered from HERE.

linktr.ee/affectionplace