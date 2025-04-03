A teenager has appeared in court charged with the murder of his father and the attempted murder of a woman and a boy.

Fabio Botros, 19, was arrested after Emad Botros-Farag, 57, was found at at his home suffering from catastrophic injuries.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene and a woman and child were found in the property suffering from serious injuries.

The woman and child were taken to hospital where they were treated for their injuries before being discharged last night (Wednesday 2 April).

Today Botros appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court this morning where he was charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey jogging trousers, the 19-year-old, of Hartfield Avenue, Hollingbury, Brighton, spoke only to confirm is name and address and was remanded in custody.

The incident happened at Hartfield Avenue, Hollingbury, shortly after 7am on Tuesday morning.

Residents called emergency services after hearing loud shouting and screaming at a property.

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene where they found Mr Botros-Farag suffering from extensive wounds.

Officers arrested the 19-year-old close to the property and took him into custody before recovering two knives and a hammer.

Botros was remanded in custody and will appear before a judge at Lewes Crown Court tomorrow (Friday 4 April).

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cullimore, of Sussex Police, said: “This was a shocking and tragic incident and our thoughts are with those affected and their loved ones.

“Through our initial inquiries, it has been established that the victims and defendant are known to one another and that the weapons involved are believed to be two knives and a hammer.

“We recognise the impact this incident has also had on the local community and we want to reassure members of the public that charges have now been secured and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation.”