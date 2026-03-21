Kick-off has been delayed at the Amex Stadium in Falmer as Brighton and Hove Albion host Premier League champions Liverpool.

The lunchtime match had been due to start at 12.30pm but a 15-minute delay has been announced, with train troubles adding to the problems facing fans.

Brighton boss Fabian Hürzeler has named an unchanged side to take on Arne Slot’s side days after they trounced Galatasary in the Champions League.

The starting XI that beat Sunderland includes former Liverpool veteran James Milner alongside Pascal Gross.

The midfield also includes Yankuba Minteh and Diego Gomez as well as Jack Hinshelwood in a number 10 role behind Danny Welbeck.

Lewis Dunk captains the side and is joined in defence by Jan Paul van Hecke, Ferdi Kadioglu and Mats Wieffer, with Bart Verbruggen in goal.

Kaoru Mitoma is on the bench, along with England squad member and Albion reserve keeper Jason Steele.

Yasin Ayari, Georginio Rutter and Carlos Baleba are also on the bench along with Olivier Boscagli, Maxim De Cuyper, Charalampos Kostoulas and Joel Veltman.

Mo Salah is missing from the Liverpool squad but former Albion midfield Alexis Mac Allister is down to start, with Hugo Ekitike up front.

Another danger man, Dominik Szoboszlai, has also been named in the starting side while Joe Gomez is on the bench.

🚨 Kick-off has been delayed by 15 minutes due to a road traffic accident on the A27. — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) March 21, 2026

Albion start the match in 12th position in the Premier League table, with 40 points from 30 games, while Liverpool are fifth, with 49 points from their 30 matches.

The Reds are in a three-way battle for a guaranteed place in the Champions League next season although their 4-0 midweek win over their Turkish opponents takes them into the quarter-finals.

⚠️ There is a points failure between Littlehampton and Brighton. 📢 Trains which run between these stations will be delayed, cancelled and altered. It is likely you will need to use an alternative route. ℹ️ More information to follow… — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) March 21, 2026

Brighton have already been beaten twice by Liverpool this season – both times at Anfield – and the odds favour another Liverpool win.

But the Seagulls have shown a dogged resilience since their run of poor form over the winter months and even against Arsenal can count themselves unlucky.

Hürzeler has urged the fans to get behind the team – and even if they reach the ground late today, they could still catch a vital goal.

That’s because, in the league, Liverpool have conceded eight goals after the 90-minute mark already this season and each time it has cost them points, drawing three and losing five of those games.