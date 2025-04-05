Brighton and Hove Albion will be keen to bounce back from the midweek defeat at home to Aston Villa when they kick off at Crystal Palace at 3pm today Saturday (5 April).

Albion head coach Fabian Hürzeler told the pre-match press conference that there were no new injury worries, saying: “The squad will be the same as Aston Villa.”

If the Seagulls are to maintain any sort of challenge for a European place, they will need to be sharper than they were in the 3-0 defeat against Villa – and when Palace won 3-1 at the Amex in December.

Hürzeler said: “It’s our responsibility to give the fans something back. In the first derby we weren’t at our highest level.

“We didn’t give the fans what they deserve. It’s an opportunity for us – and it’s our responsibility to make it better than the last time.

“They are one of the best teams in transition. One of the best teams at set pieces. They have a clear style of play.

“They press high. Their press is intense. They are a physical team. They are quite good in transition. We have to pay attention to all these things.”

Hürzeler also spoke about Eiran Cashin’s Premier League debut, saying: “It’s not easy to come into the game as a sub, especially as a centre-back.

“Then, of course, he looked a bit unlucky in a personal duel. But overall he made a good impression and it’s about us helping him.

“The players and staff understand we were also once in a situation where we had our first start. And the starts are not always easy.

“But one of the values of this club is to always support the players and we will support Cashin. We will give him the environment where he can improve and adapt.”

If Palace win, it would be their first league double over Brighton since 1932-33 in the Third Division South – and their first ever in the top flight.

Each of the last five Premier League meetings between Palace and Albion at Selhurst Park has ended 1-1.

Ominously, Albion have failed to bring home all three points from their past 11 Premier League games in London (D5 L6) since a 3-0 win over Arsenal in May 2023.

A thousand fans are expected to watch the match today at the Amex, with the picture livestreamed from Selhurst to the new Terrace fan zone which opened a week ago.