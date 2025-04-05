Police have issued a plea for the public’s help to find a former inmate who is wanted on recall to prison.

They are trying to locate Mohammed Chaar, 32, formerly of New England Street and Freehold Terrace, both in Brighton, and Warrior Close, Portslade.

Chaar has previously been sentenced in the crown court for harassment and breaching a restraining order and has convictions for drugs offences, driving matters and for threatening and abusive behaviour.

He is Lebanese and has a distinctive lion tattoo on his throat and other tattoos on his face.

Sussex Police said: “Can you help us locate Mohammed Chaar, who is wanted on recall to prison?

“Chaar is 32, has dark curly hair and a tattoo of a lion on his neck as well as tattoos on the side of his face and above his eyebrow.

“Chaar has links to Brighton and may be in the area.

“If you see Chaar or have any information to help to locate him, call 999 quoting reference 96 of 19/03.”