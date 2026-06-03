Adult DVD are on the precipice of something big…whether tapping into their love for chorus-centric indie or the influence of acid house floor fillers, DJing, or remixing their musical contemporaries their core appeal remains consistent: undeniable humour, bold danceable instrumentals and instantly memorable songwriting.

The Leeds based outfit were born out of the COVID-19 lockdown and now comprises Harry Hanson (lead vocals / synth), Greg Lonsdale (vocals / synth), Jake Williams (synth), Danny Blackburn (guitar / synth), George Manson (bass) and Jonathan Newell (drums). They uploaded their first single ‘FOMO’ to Bandcamp in January 2021, followed by ‘Broken English’ the following month, which was their first single to be made available on major streaming platforms.

After the subsequent release of numerous other singles, the band released their debut EP ‘Fountain Of Youth’ in 2023, followed by their second EP ‘Next Day Shipping’ in 2024. The single ‘Do Something’ from the latter earned them a place on the B-list of BBC Radio 6 Music. In 2025, they performed on the BBC Introducing stage at Glastonbury Festival. In January this year the band announced their signing to independent label Fat Possum Records, and simultaneously released single ‘Real Tree Lee’. Check out their releases on their Bandcamp page HERE.

Adult DVD were last in action in Brighton last month as part of The Great Escape. Obviously our team was in attendance……..

ADULT DVD – Komedia Basement 15th May 13:30 – 14:00

The Komedia basement is absolutely rammed; the low ceiling is a perfect setting to catch a band described as “the buzziest act at all of SXSW.” In the vein of Fat Dog’s balls-to-the-wall nu-rave, Adult DVD have already outgrown this venue with their sarcastic ‘48:13’ era acid-rock. Tearing through the jittering hi-hat-driven groove on ‘Coffin Dodger’ and the 80s synthwave aberration of ‘Dogs In The Sun’, the walls are rattling, and a usually reserved crowd is jumping – no mean feat for a lanyard-adorned crowd with a full day left. However, frontman Harry Hanson isn’t content, constantly stoking up a crowd for mosh pits that never quite happen despite every track booming – ‘Do Something’ is not only jauntily electronic but hilarious. The lack of circle pits is no reflection on the band; they are doing absolutely everything, playing frenzied dancefloor detonators to a room of ‘lanyard wankers.’ By the time sarcastically entertainment-obsessed closer ‘Bill Murray’ lands, everyone is converted, and half the room is jumping. With the entire room clearing out directly after, the people were here just for Adult DVD. Consider this a flag planted in the ground moment: they are one of the most exciting groups in the UK. Major labels will be murdering each other to sign them. (Keir Shields)

If you missed Adult DVD last month or did catch them, but want an extended live experience, then fear not as they have announced a 14-date October tour. They will be rockin’ up here in town on Tuesday 27th October at Chalk courtesy of FORM promoters – Tickets HERE and HERE.

Grab your tickets for all forthcoming concert dates HERE.

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