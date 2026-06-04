A new house can be built in the back garden of a family home in Brighton after councillors approved the plans.

Neighbours had opposed the application for 165 Hollingdean Terrace, Brighton, raising concerns about overdevelopment, modern design and the impact on wildlife, particularly as a tree will have to be felled.

The planned house will be on the site of a garage in the garden of 165, which has been owned by the applicant Derek Beck’s family since 1961.

Access would be through Harrington Place, as the front of the plot has an electricity substation.

Hollingdean and Fiveways ward councillor Theresa Fowler spoke against the application for at Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee on Wednesday 3 June.

Councillor Fowler said the building would have a negative impact on the current tenants at 165 whose children play in the garden.

She said: “The existing tree is highly valued by local residents as it provides shade and a pleasant environment for children to play beneath.

“During my visit I observed numerous birds flying in and out of the branches and it appears that birds regularly nest there.”

Councillor Fowler was also concerned about the loss of habitat as hedges at the bottom of the garden would also be removed.

Mr Beck’s representative, architect and founder of LRA Retinue Limited Liam Russell said the development respected its neighbours and would leave the site better than it was before.

Mr Russell said: “It is a carefully considered, sensitively composed and highly sustainable proposal for a modest new home within the Hollingdean and Fiveways ward.

“From the outset, our objective has been to create a building that sits comfortably within its setting and contributes positively to the area without causing harm.”

He said Mr Beck plans to live in the new house as his retirement home.

Labour councillor Julie Cattell said: “Given that we don’t have much space available, we don’t have that many brownfield sites left, this is a clever use of the site.

“There are objections to it being out of place and so on, but it’s using the same bricks and it’s a very similar style.”

Green councillor Kerry Pickett said: “I really like the brick. I like the way it fits in with all the other houses along the road.

“It’s actually quite a tiny space and they’ve managed to fit a lot in and it looks really good.”

Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Mark Earthey said: “It’s a brilliant use of space, especially around something like a substation, it’s miraculous.

“Congratulations to the designers and the officers.”

The committee voted unanimously to approve the application.