A no drone zone has been put up around On The Beach, which is taking place at the same spot one almost crashed into Fatboy Slim in 2023.

Amateur photographer Giles Dalby became the first person to be prosecuted for being in breach of the Air Navigation Order 2016, after he accidentally pressed the down button instead of upon his drone.

XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

The mistake came as he finished shooting a “slow, cinematic” video of the gig and its 8,500 strong crowd.

The 2016 law says only licensed operators can fly drones over crowds.

The signs put up this week make it clear no drone can be flown around the temporary venue.

Dalby, 39, admitted recklessly or negligently allowing the drone to put Mr Cook and the crowd at the Big Beach Boutique in July 2023 at risk.

Dalby, of Devonshire Place, was fined £576, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £230 and costs of £85, a total of £891.

Fatboy Slim played the first of four nights last night. He is due to play again tonight, Saturday night and Sunday night.

XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX