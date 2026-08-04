A woman has been given a week to hand over the key to a mould-infested flat and a fortnight for her and her family to move out of their temporary home.

The orders were made by a district judge at Brighton County Court who granted an injunction sought by Brighton and Hove City Council.

The council applied for the injunction requiring Juliette Mottram to hand over the key to allow repairs at a mouldy flat in Ventnor Villas, Hove, where she has lived since 2018 with four of her five children.

Ms Mottram’s and her family’s belongings will be removed from the flat while the property is repaired and once the necessary work has been completed the key will be returned to her.

At the court hearing yesterday (Monday 3 August), Ms Mottram was also ordered to leave an Airbnb where her family has stayed since December, with the council footing the £60,000 bill.

Ms Mottram has been battling the council since moving into the flat in Ventnor Villas as a temporary home after losing everything in the Halifax Bank of Scotland (HBoS) Reading fraud case.

At least 191 business customers, including the broadcaster Noel Edmonds, were defrauded of at least £245 million and possibly as much as £1 billion. Six people were jailed but few victims have been compensated. An official inquiry started in 2017 but has yet to report.

Ms Mottram feared that her belongings would be destroyed while in storage because of mould contamination. At the court hearing yesterday, the council’s barrister Elizabeth England said that officials had found no signs of mould on her belongings.

Ms Mottram is registered disabled, with autoimmune disease, as are three of her adult children. They were teenagers when they moved into the Seaside Homes flat.

In the eight years since they moved in, Ms Mottram has developed black mould-related asthma. The Local Democracy Reporting Service visited the flat yesterday and photographed mould throughout.

Ms Mottram started a disrepair claim against the council in 2023 over the mould and a hole in the living room ceiling caused by flooding in an upstairs flat.

Before the injunction hearing at the county court, she said that a surveyor had told her that the flat was worse than the one blamed for the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak from black mould exposure.

Ms Mottram said: “There’s no natural light. It’s the worst case you would ever see. When I employed my solicitors on (Friday) 6 January 2023, they said it was the worst case they had ever seen.”

The 57-year-old mother-of-five was “decanted” into a five-bedroom £250-a-night Airbnb property in Wilbury Crescent last December after a court hearing with the council last October. This was to allow repairs at the mould-blighted flat.

The stay was originally intended to be for 12 weeks but has since been extended. Ventnor Villas was closed for gas works in January and February.

At the court hearing yesterday, District Judge Robin Penfold heard from the council’s barrister Elizabeth England that eight months in the “luxury” flat had cost the public purse more than £60,000.

He ordered Ms Mottram not only to hand over the keys to the Ventnor Villas flat but to leave the short-term rental for a council-owned property in Peacehaven – or find another rental – by Friday 14 August.

Ms Mottram said that her health problems meant that she needed to be near her GP in Hove and close to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, not outside the local authority area.

In line with a court order made last October, a removals team came to take and store Ms Mottram’s family’s belongings on Wednesday 29 July which Ms England said would be placed in a metal container for storage.

She said that Ms Mottram, referred to in court as the defendant, arrived two hours after the removal team and refused to work with council representatives.

Ms England said: “It is clear there is no way the defendant was going to give the keys over. There was no way the defendant was going to facilitate access.”

Ms Mottram was concerned that her belongings would deteriorate in a metal storage box because of mould contamination.

She wanted to have everything logged in an inventory to ensure that there was a full record of her family’s belongings which she feared would be lost, damaged or destroyed by mould.

Outside the hearing, she said that the removal company had refused to enter the flat because of the dangerous levels of mould.

At the hearing, Ms England said that council officials said that they had found no mould on the family’s belongings last Wednesday.

Ms Mottram’s advocate, Aaron Rajesh, from Ashley Taylors Legal, said that Ms Mottram strongly disputed the suggestion that the family were staying in a luxury property.

He told the court that there was no deliberate refusal to co-operate on Ms Mottram’s part but the challenges had put pressure on her physical and mental health.

Mr Rajesh said thatMs Mottram did not want her belongings mixed with anyone else’s.

District Judge Penfold ruled that the removal of Ms Mottram’s property should be filmed, her property should be itemised and her belongings stored in a metal container separately from anyone else’s.

He ordered Ms Mottram to return the keys to the Ventnor Villas flat by Friday (7 August) and to leave the Wilbury Crescent property by the following Friday (14 August).

A contempt of court committal hearing, when Ms Mottram could face prison for failing to hand over the keys after moving into the Wilbury Crescent property, was adjourned until next month although no date was set.