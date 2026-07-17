A tenant was scammed out of £450 by bogus builders who said her lettings agency had agreed to fix a non-existent leak.

The fraudsters knocked on the woman’s door in Arundel Street on 6 July, one after another. Both said work as taking place in a neighbouring property to fix a leak in the adjoining wall.

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The victim was told the men had spoken to her letting agency who had agreed the work, and she would need to pay a £25 deposit for a dehumidifier.

She was defrauded of more than £450.

An image of a man detectives would like to speak to was published today. A police spokesman said: “Officers have been pursuing a number of enquires and would now like to speak to this man in connection with the investigation.

“Anyone who recognises him is asked to come forward and make a report online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1189 of 06/07.”

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