Brighton’s boundaries are set to expand as far as Peacehaven as the government approved plans for a new local authority area – but it won’t be taking on Falmer.

East Saltdean, Telscombe and Peacehaven will come under Brighton and Hove City Council’s auspices from 1 April 2028.

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The city’s current councillors are likely to have their term extended by a year – but a new shadow council with responsibility for setting up the new authority will be elected in May 2027.

This means each ward will technically have two councillors, their current one and a new shadow one – although it’s possible the same person could be elected to both roles.

Residents in all areas will continue to receive services as they do today until April 2028.

Brighton and Hove City Council, East Sussex County Council and Lewes District Council will remain responsible for services in their areas during the transition.

The role of the shadow council will agree the structure of the new council, approve its budget and constitution and how it will operate.

It will also prepare the council for staff and services to transition into the new authority.

The timetable for these changes to be put in place is:

Autumn 2026 – Structural Changes Order creating the new council laid in Parliament

May 2027 – Elections to the new shadow council for Brighton and Hove on the new footprint

1 April 2028 – Vesting Day when the new authority formally comes into effect and takes over from the shadow council

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