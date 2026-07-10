Sussex Sharks 213-3 (20 overs)

Middlesex 195-9 (20 overs)

Sussex Sharks 213-3 beat Middlesex 195-9 by 18 runs

Daniel Hughes gave a batting masterclass to register his maiden T20 hundred and set up a rare Sussex win in the Vitality Blast as they triumphed against fellow South Group strugglers Middlesex.

The Sharks opener batted right through for an unbeaten 108 from 52 balls at Merchant Taylors’ School, sharing a county record T20 partnership of 169 with the recalled Jack Leaning (65 from 48).

Middlesex had good cause to regret dropping Hughes on 28 as Sussex went on to post a daunting 213-3 – although the home side looked nicely poised to challenge that as Max Holden slammed 52 from 20, his second successive half-century.

But Sussex’s spinners applied the brakes in the middle overs and captain Tymal Mills finished with 3-34 as his side ended their four-match losing streak.

Harrison Ward dominated the initial stages after Middlesex won the toss and put the visitors in, clattering two leg-side sixes and a trio of fours in his 29 from 16 before Naavya Sharma (2-34) trapped him in front.

Sussex also lost George Thomas in the powerplay, miscuing Noah Cornwell to mid-on to leave them at an unsteady 44-2 but Hughes and Leaning transformed their prospects in uncompromising fashion.

Hughes was fortunate to survive when he top-edged a sweep off Luke Hollman only for Zafar Gohar to spill the catch on the boundary – and the opener took full advantage, hitting the accelerator in the second half of the innings.

He carved Tom Helm beyond point to the rope to reach his 50, one of four boundaries in the over, and then played a series of wristy strokes to which the home bowlers could find no answers.

Hughes’s second half-century used up only 17 deliveries, while Leaning played the supporting role to perfection, punching Hollman to the long-on boundary to pass 50 before eventually departing to the final ball of the innings.

Middlesex lost Josh de Caires in the second over of their reply, paving the way for Holden to launch a ruthless powerplay offensive as he lifted Leaning for successive sixes and crashed both Mills and Sean Hunt over the infield to the cover fence.

Matt Boyle (34 from 24) kept his fellow left-hander company as the total climbed by 75 in just 30 deliveries but the home side were forced to regroup once the pair were dismissed in successive overs.

However, spin duo Jack Carson – whose previous six balls had cost 20 – and Danny Briggs (3-35) both delivered tight overs to send the required rate shooting up while wickets continued to fall.

Middlesex’s fading hopes rested with captain Leus du Plooy (37 from 28). He heaved Mills over point for six but, after he attempted another big shot against his opposite number and was caught in the deep, the visitors closed out the contest.

Holden said: “I’ve not found my best form in this tournament and I was a bit disappointed not to start it the way I wanted to – but I’m pleased to have contributed in the last couple of innings.

“I felt like I owed some runs and it was nice to do that. It was more pleasing (in the previous game) at Hampshire, obviously, to be part of a win – runs are most important when your team gets over the line.

“I think we could have restricted them to a bit less, probably around 200. It was a decent wicket and obviously it’s a fast-scoring ground.

“The way we got off to a good start, we were well in the game and the rate had dropped below 10s.

“Once we got into that position, we needed to take responsibility. It probably needed me or Leus (du Plooy) to be there at the end – but it wasn’t to be.”

Hughes said: “It probably wasn’t pretty to watch at the start of our innings but Wardy played beautifully in the powerplay and got us off to a flyer which helped me find my feet and get the pace of the wicket.

“Me and Jack Leaning had a nice partnership. We’ve had a few partnerships this year in four-day cricket as well and he’s a great fellow to bat with – he keeps pretty calm and keeps it pretty simple.

“We’ve lacked that sort of partnership in a few games we’ve played this year. We’ve had a few starts where we’ve batted well at the top and thrown it away so it was nice to have a platform to launch at the end.

“Then we got it right with the ball as well. We didn’t quite get it right in the powerplay. We were a little bit too full and then, as the innings progressed, we learnt and got the job done.

“I didn’t really think I had a chance of getting there (to a century) until I was on about 95 with a couple of overs to go.

“I’ve always wanted to get a T20 hundred so that was nice – but it was just great to get over the line because it’s been a tough campaign.”