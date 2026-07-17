GRAMMY-winning Irish-American rapper, singer & songwriter Everlast has released new single ‘Peace Of Mind’ from his first album in eight years, ‘Embers To Ashes’, out 28th August on Everlast’s own Martyr Inc Records, in partnership with Thirty Tigers and Regime Music Group.

Listen to ‘Peace Of Mind’ HERE and Watch HERE.

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With a music video featuring graffiti pioneer RISK, the incendiary ‘Peace Of Mind’ is a hard-earned reflection on redemption, self-awareness, and the search for meaning and integrity in a world consumed by temptation, addiction, and materialism. Everlast mixes down-home blues and epic rock, blending spiritual undertones with a powerful message of personal accountability. The song serves as both a cautionary tale and an anthem for anyone seeking purpose, redemption, and the courage to live authentically.

Nashville songwriter D-Ray, whose credits include ‘Embers To Ashes’ as well as Jelly Roll’s ‘Son Of A Sinner’ and ‘Dead Man Walking’ says: “Yela and Erik had the concept for the song. I had just walked outside to smoke, and by the time they made it to me, Yela already had a percussion vibe and melody, while Erik was starting on the verse one lyrics. The song wrote itself because I feel like we’d all seen people take what they thought was a shortcut to success, or to true peace in general, and we all related to that so much. The song is a story not only about being yourself, but also trusting what you’re capable of…forgiving and countering hate with love, without regret. These lines hit me the most:

“In a world of hate you gotta fight for love; Every night you pray but it’s not enough: When you beg for change and the good lord calls your bluff.’”

“There’s a freedom in being broken,” says Everlast on previous single ‘Losing Man’s Game,’ featuring intergenerational crew of Andy Frasco, Amigo the Devil and DJ Muggs (Cypress Hill) – who also produced House of Pain’s hit ‘Jump Around’ – in the ‘Reservoir Dogs’-inspired video. ‘My Hollywood’ is a lighter hearted take on the ups and downs of success in the entertainment world, while the first single and music video for ‘Stones’ is a journey from self loathing to self healing and forgiveness (“soulful and heartfelt” – VICE).

There are two mantras Everlast keeps close: whatever’s happening is inevitable, and this too shall pass. The philosophy comes into focus on ‘Embers To Ashes’, shaped by a decade that saw his Los Angeles home burn down in the 2018 Woolsey fire, the pandemic, a divorce and more. But the seed was planted a decade before – in 2015, Everlast was in Berlin with plans to head to Paris for Eagles of Death Metal at Le Bataclan, and ended up staying to catch Yelawolf instead. That night, Yelawolf told him he’d love to produce a record for him, just as news started coming through that something bad had happened in Paris. Ten years later, they connected in Nashville to make ‘Embers To Ashes’.

Maybe it’s hard to understand how the guy who recorded one of the biggest breakout hip-hop hits in history (1992’s ‘Jump Around’ with his old group House of Pain) as well as the enduring empathy anthem of the 20th century (1998’s ‘What It’s Like’) could go from Armand de Brignac to Canadian Club (“We went from champagne and crystal glasses to drinking cheap whiskey out of plastic,” he growls on ‘Stones’). After all, this is the same man who won a GRAMMY with Santana and went on to redefine rap’s relationship with blues and rock. But here’s the thing: this too shall pass.

The wider world, with all its own hurt, looms throughout the record, as well. On the ghostly protest song ‘Rubber Bullets,’ written as Everlast watched the fallout of George Floyd’s murder, he reminds listeners: “Rubber bullets kill exactly like the real ones.” And to close things down, the hopeful ‘Young Man’ offers up the clearest of that aforementioned hard-earned wisdom, as Everlast assumes the role of elder, imparting what he’s learned during a life truly lived to those — like his two daughters — who are just setting out.

Everlast will also play a run of UK summer In-Store dates to celebrate the release of ‘Embers To Ashes’. The six-date run kicks off at Resident Records in Brighton on August 28th (Tickets HERE) and finishes at Jumbo Records in Leeds on September 3rd. For more info head HERE.

Everlast plays the following UK Dates:

Fri 28th August – Resident Records, Brighton

Sat 29th August – Rough Trade, Bristol

Sun 30th August – Rough Trade East, London

Tue 1st September – Rough Trade, Nottingham

Wed 2nd September – Rough Trade, Liverpool

Thu 3rd September – Jumbo Records, Leeds

ABOUT EVERLAST:

Everlast is familiar. It’s not just that he recorded one of the biggest breakout hip-hop hits in history — 1992’s ‘Jump Around’ with his old group House of Pain. Or that he made the empathy anthem of the 20th century – 1998’s ‘What It’s Like,’ from his triple-Platinum LP ‘Whitey Ford Sings the Blues’. It’s not the GRAMMYs he was nominated for, or the one he won with Santana. No, the reason we feel we know the artist born Erik Francis Schrody is twofold: It’s in the way he redefined rap’s relationship with blues and rock, and it’s in the humanity he’s always brought to that sound – a mix that rings across the airwaves today.

For more than three decades, he has made it his work to document the whole picture as he sees it and as he’s lived it, from humbling highs to devastating lows. The latter defined the lead-up to Everlast’s eighth album, ‘Embers To Ashes’, his inaugural LP on Thirty Tigers / Regime Music Group, and first in eight years. Produced by Yelawolf and recorded in Nashville with input from kindred spirits like songwriter David Ray (Jelly Roll, Teddy Swims), the 2026 set is a collection of unflinching and moving music from a master of the medium – songs that tell tales of glory grasped and lost, sudden swerves that change a life’s trajectory, and hard-earned wisdom and warnings. Through his rap-honed pen and earthy baritone, he renders our universal experiences in a way that gets to the heart of it all. In short, we feel like we know Everlast, because Everlast knows us.

ffm.bio/everlast

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