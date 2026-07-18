Famed Bauhaus and Love & Rockets bassist David J has announced a select 13-date Europe & UK tour, which includes an intimate concert at Daltons on Brighton Beach on Sunday 13th December – Tickets HERE.

By my reckoning, this will be the first time that David John Haskins has performed live in Brighton for 43 years! The last time being with his famed post-punk outfit Bauhaus which he co-founded back in 1978. That concert was at the Top Rank Suite (now PRYZM) on 13th June 1983. It was the last of a handful of Bauhaus gigs in Brighton, with the others being at the infamous Resource Centre (which was located at the very top of North Road) on 2nd December 1979, Jenkinsons (which was between the Top Rank Suite & the Brighton Centre) on 21st June 1981, Top Rank Suite on 2nd November 1981, and 9th October 1982. As far as I can recall, I thankfully attended 3 or possibly 4 of these concerts.

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I don’t believe Love & Rockets – which also featured Daniel Ash from Bauhaus – ever came to Brighton, so this makes the new David J concert announcement even more exciting!

David J wrote the lyrics of several Bauhaus songs, including their classic first single, ‘Bela Lugosi’s Dead’. I believe he now primarily resides in the Los Angeles area, is heading our way in support of his forthcoming new double album, which will be dropping on Label 51 Recordings who are based in Denver, Colorado. David will be joined on tour by his long time collaborator Paul Wallfisch who joined Swans in 2016 and toured with the band for two years, appearing on the 2017 live album ‘Deliquescence’ and 2019’s ‘Leaving Meaning’, (Young God/Mute Records). David and Paul will be joined on the UK run by the brilliant arranger and violinist Fiona Brice who interestingly is signed to Brighton’s Bella Union label, and a session violinist has performed and recorded with an eclectic list of artists including Anna Calvi, Ariana Grande, Elbow, Kanye West, John Grant, Kelly Jones, Jay-Z and Beyonce, Liam Gallagher, Passenger, Phoebe Bridgers, Placebo, Roy Harper, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Stereophonics, and Vashti Bunyan.

David J has said that he is “Very much looking forward to seeing some of you out there & playing these special intimate shows!”

You can check out David J’s solo work on his Bandcamp page HERE.

davidjhaskins.com

www.paulwallfisch.com

linktr.ee/fionabrice

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