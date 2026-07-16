The fire-damaged Waitrose store in Hove is due to reopen next week.

Staff at the shop are expected to welcome customers back to the branch on Friday 24 July.

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The premises were closed after a fire that started at about 4am on Tuesday 16 June, with 10 fire engines at the scene at the height of the blaze.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service called in support from neighbouring West Sussex and said that the blaze was believed to have started by accident when a refrigerator overheated.

Waitrose said: “We’re working hard behind the scenes to get our doors open again as quickly as possible and we’ll share updates as soon as we can.

“In the meantime, our Brighton and Southwick shops are open as normal and you can still shop with us online anytime for home delivery.

“We are grateful for our customers patience and support.”

Several staff have been working in the nearest branches during the closure of the Hove store.

They are due to return to the Nevill Road branch to help prepare for the reopening.

After the fire service put out the blaze last month, Waitrose said: “There was a fire in a warehouse chiller at our Hove shop early this morning while the shop was closed.

“(It) was quickly contained thanks to the swift action of the fire service and our partners, to whom we’re incredibly grateful.”

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