FATBOY SLIM + LAYO & BUSHWACKA + KIROLLUS + DJ PAULETTE + BIMINI + JOSHUA JAMES – ‘ON THE BEACH’, BRIGHTON BEACH 17.7.26

If Thursday night was the warm-up, Friday was the full-on party. Returning to his hometown shoreline for the second day of his sold-out run of four shows at the ‘On The Beach‘ Festival, Brighton’s favourite son Fatboy Slim delivered another unforgettable masterclass in big beat brilliance, reminding the assembled crowd exactly why these beachfront celebrations have become legendary.

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Taking to the stage barefoot and sporting a Brighton & Hove Albion x Fatboy Slim Hawaiian shirt, the superstar DJ looked completely at home in front of thousands of fans packed onto the beach. From the opening moments there was an unmistakable sense it was Brighton throwing a party for one of its own, and everyone had been invited.

The atmosphere was joyous from start to finish. Every drop, every build-up and every unexpected twist was greeted with cheers, as friends, lovers and strangers danced together as the sun went down on another mild July evening. Throughout the performance, giant screens regularly switched to spectacular drone shots of the vast sold-out crowd stretching across the beach, a reminder of the incredible scale of the occasion, before seamlessly returning to a dazzling barrage of psychedelic visuals and pyrotechnics that perfectly complemented the music, a testimony to the incredible amount of work Norman Cook puts in to planning and preparing for these shows.

As always, Fatboy Slim’s trademark transitions were quite insane. It was hard to keep up with the tracks as they came thick and fast, but musically, the set was a thrilling reminder that few DJs can manipulate genres and generations quite like Norman Cook. Contemporary pop, alternative rock and dance classics collided effortlessly as tracks like Tove Lo’s ‘Habits (Stay High)’ and Tori Amos’s ‘Professional Widow’ were seamlessly blended into the mix. A delicious version of Radiohead’s downtempo ‘Everything In Its Right Place’ was somehow mixed in perfectly without the set losing any tempo. Track’s like Felix da Housecat’s remixed ‘Sinner Winner’ kicked the energy straight back into overdrive.

Underworld’s iconic ‘Born Slippy’ merged brilliantly with ‘Mr. Brightside’, sparking one of the loudest singalongs of the night, before House of Pain’s ‘Jump Around’ sent the packed beach bouncing in unison. The ever-reliable ‘Eat Sleep Rave Repeat’ kept the momentum surging, before another trademark Fatboy Slim moment saw ‘Right Here, Right Now’ collide spectacularly with Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’. It was the kind of audacious, genre-defying mix that only Norman Cook could make feel completely natural, and the crowd lapped up every second.

There were other memorable moments too. Looking out across the English Channel, Cook repeatedly acknowledged the flotilla of boats anchored just offshore, waving enthusiastically to those lucky enough to enjoy perhaps Brighton’s most unique viewing experience. It was a simple gesture, but one that reinforced the community feel that has always made his hometown shows so special. As he did on the first night, he left the stage to join in with the crowd on the front barrier for Tim Deluxe’s ‘It Just Won’t Do’.

For nearly two hours, Brighton became one enormous open-air dancefloor. The energy never dipped, the visuals never stopped dazzling with spectacular flamethrowers adding theatre to the many big moments and the soundtrack constantly reinvented itself through fearless, innovative mixing that few DJs on the planet could replicate.

As the night drew to a close, Fatboy Slim delivered one final reminder of why he remains one of dance music’s greatest entertainers. ‘The Rockafeller Skank’ erupted across the beach seamlessly morphing into The Rolling Stones’ ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’, an inspired closing trademark mash-up that sent the entire crowd into a frenzy. It was a finale worthy of the occasion.

As the final note remained on repeat and the site lights came up, thousands drifted away from the shoreline with aching feet, huge smiles and a shared feeling that they didn’t want the party to end. For those lucky enough to have tickets to the final two shows, they’re in for a real treat.

www.fatboyslim.net/music

Opening proceedings, Brighton favourite Joshua James set exactly the right tone for the day. His carefully crafted selection of uplifting house and feel-good grooves gradually drew early arrivals forward to the stage, proving that the beachfront crowd needed little encouragement to get moving. It was a confident performance that laid solid foundations for the marathon of music that followed.

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Bringing charisma, a big personality and an eclectic musical taste, Bimini delivered a colourful set that effortlessly blended dancefloor favourites with unexpected twists. Their infectious energy quickly spread through the audience, encouraging plenty of early-afternoon dancing as the crowd built further.

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DJ Paulette is a highly regarded DJ, author & presenter born, raised and residing in Manchester. Her debut book ‘Welcome To The Club’ is now in paperback & audiobook. A true pioneer of the UK dance scene, DJ Paulette brought decades of experience and boundless energy to the beach. Her vibrant selection of house classics and uplifting club anthems kept the crowd moving throughout, while her infectious enthusiasm behind the decks proved every bit as engaging as the music itself. It was a joyful performance from one of club culture’s most enduring figures.

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