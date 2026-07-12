Former Brighton and Hove Albion footballer Connor Goldson has revealed that he will undergo open heart surgery for the second time in his life on Tuesday (14 July).

The 33-year-old, who recently joined Apollon Limassol from Glasgow Rangers, issued an Instagram post on Saturday (11 July) outlining the harrowing scenario that he faces because of an enlarged aorta.

Goldson initially had an operation in 2017 after being found to have a heart defect while playing for Brighton, and he made a full recovery before going on to begin a six-year stint at Rangers the following year.

The Englishman admitted to being “scared” at the sudden turn of events that have left him preparing for another major medical procedure, although he is hopeful it will not signal the end of his career.

“On Tuesday, I’ll have my second open heart surgery, nine years after the first,” he said. “It’s strange how quickly life can change. Ten days ago I was planning for yet another pre-season, today I’m preparing for another operation.

“Over the last 10 days I felt every emotion imaginable. For the first time my children saw me cry and as a family we all cried together. At first I was told my football career might be over and that I would need another operation.

“I’ll be honest, I was angry. I kept asking myself, ‘why me?’ After everything I sacrificed, every early morning, every training session, every setback I fought through, why did I have to face this again?

“And the memories came back, the pain, the recovery, learning to trust my body again. Nine years ago, it feels like another lifetime, but suddenly it all became real again.

“Part of me is calm because I’ve done this before and the other part of me is scared because I know exactly what’s waiting for me.

“But then I looked at it differently. Two routine heart scans nine years apart have probably saved my life and for that I’ll always be grateful.

“After speaking to some of the best cardiologists and surgeons, I was told something I desperately wanted to hear: football isn’t finished.

“If everything goes well, this doesn’t define the end of my career, it’s simply another chapter.

“Life isn’t about avoiding setbacks. It’s about how you respond to them. Yes, I’m scared, I’m nervous. Some moments when I’m alone my mind races.

“But then I remind myself that there are people fighting battles far bigger than mine every single day and that thought gives me perspective and reminds me to be grateful.

“Nine years ago, I was given a second chance. On Tuesday I’ll be given another one and I’m excited to see what chapters are still waiting to be written.”