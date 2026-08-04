About 7km of new underground cables have been upgraded beneath the city’s streets to improve the electricity network in Brighton.

The £6.5 million project saw cables between substations in Brighton and Fishersgate upgraded, benefiting 10,000 homes.

Cable ducts were installed first between the two substations. The team then returned to install cable joint bays every 500-metres along the route, allowing the cables to be pulled through and connected in stages until the route was complete. The final connections were safely completed at both ends of the route.

Richard Plant, project manager at UK Power Networks, said: “This investment is helping to future-proof electricity supplies across the city, maintaining safe and reliable power for thousands of customers.

“This project forms part of our wider investment programme, which saw more than £800 million invested last year across the south east, London and the east of England to keep power supplies safe, reliable and ready for a lower-carbon future.”

Andy Cherrett, contract manager at Clancy, said: “This has been a challenging project, delivered through strong teamwork between Clancy and UK Power Networks.

“Everyone has worked closely together to deliver the long-term benefits of this investment for homes, businesses and the wider Brighton community.”