A developer who built a 378 bed block of student housing in Moulsecoomb is now planning to build an even bigger one next door.

McLaren wants to knock down the derelict mid-century building at 3 Moulsecoomb Way and build a six to ten-storey block.

This block would have 380 student bedrooms, a lounge, gym and games room on the ground floor, and landscaped gardens.

There would also be four units for industrial use, required under the council’s planning rules because of the current designated use of the site. Half of these would be rented at affordable rates.

The application, written by Boyer planning consultants, says: “The proposals involve the redevelopment of a vacant, brownfield site in a highly sustainable location to deliver a high-quality mixed-use development comprising flexible industrial floor space and purpose-built student accommodation.

“The proposal represents a departure from [council policy] due to the inclusion of student accommodation on a Protected Employment Site.

However … the scheme delivers a number of wider strategic policy objectives, with the student accommodation forming part of a broader package of public benefits.

“These benefits, taken together and alongside the significant uplift in the Site’s employment potential, substantially outweigh the benefit of retaining the Site solely for industrial use.

“The proposals will secure meaningful regeneration of this underutilised site, delivering improvements that will benefit both the local community and the wider area.”

The development would include an eight-bedroom “affordable student cluster flat” for disadvantaged, local or under-represented students.

It says the scheme’s design, which has taken several years to develop, is of “exceptional quality”.

And it says the scheme will generate 36 jobs, and more students will mean more money for the local economy.

It says since 1 Moulsecoomb Way was built in 2019, the number of licensed houses of multiple occupation in the area almost halved from 684 to 355.

As with 1 Moulsecoomb Way, student residents would not be allowed resident parking permits. Three disabled parking bays would be provided on site, as well as 254 cycle parking spaces.

It cites the Brighton Gas Works appeal as an example of the government’s planning inspectorate allowing more housing on a brownfield site than the council had indicated would be acceptable.

To view or comment on the planning application, click here.