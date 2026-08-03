A man charged with raping a woman in a flat in Brighton was remanded in custody when he appeared in court today (Monday 3 August).

Sussex Police said: “A 37-year-old man has been remanded in custody following a report that a woman was raped in a flat in High Street, Brighton.”

The offence was alleged to have been committed overnight on Wednesday (29 July) and Thursday.

Police said: “The victim, a woman in her thirties, is being supported by specialist officers as the investigation continues.

“Officers arrested a man in connection with their inquiries on Friday 31 July.

“The following day, 37-year-old Hany Mohamed, a British national, of no fixed address, was charged with rape and common assault.”

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court today (Monday 3 August), Mohamed, formerly of Regency Square, Brighton, and Eastside Place, Railway Road, Newhaven, was remanded in custody until his next hearing on Tuesday 1 September.

Detective Superintendent Ben Newman said: “The investigation has been moving at pace, with charges now authorised and the defendant remanded.

“I would like to recognise the courage shown by the victim in coming forward and supporting our inquiries.

“Rape and other serious sexual offences are among the most serious crimes we investigate.

“They can have a profound and lasting impact on victims and this type of offending has no place in our communities.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to identify and pursue those responsible for these devastating offences, protecting vulnerable people, supporting victims and ensuring offenders are brought before the courts.”

Sussex Police added: “If you have any information to report to support the ongoing investigation, contact police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Brownlee.”