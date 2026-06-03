Leading UK promoter Louder, the team behind Brighton’s ‘On The Beach Festival’, has announced the final line-up for Beyond Boundaries, open-air festival taking place at Stanmer Park, Brighton on Saturday 26th September 2026, from 12:00pm – 10:30pm.

Bringing together standout names from across dance music, drum & bass, grime and wider UK music culture the debut edition will see Hybrid Minds, JME, Max Dean, MK and Wilkinson joined by a host of newly announced artists including D.O.D, Oden & Fatzo, Ellia Jaya, Harriet Jaxxon, Redlight, Voltage, Saoirse, Pola & Bryson, SKALAH and Simula.

The 15,000 capacity festival also boasts some of the leading genre brands in the UK and Brighton’s premier venues as partners from Worried About Henry, DnB Rollers, Quarters, Patterns, Volks, Concorde 2 and Groove Cartel.

Set within one of the city’s most iconic green spaces, Stanmer Park, Beyond Boundaries arrives as a new addition to Brighton’s event calendar – bringing together established names and emerging talent for a one-day open-air experience.

Leading the line-up are melodic drum & bass pioneers Hybrid Minds, known for their emotionally charged sound, alongside grime artist and Boy Better Know co-founder JME. Fast-rising selector Max Dean represents the next wave of electronic talent, while house music icon MK brings decades of global success and chart-topping releases. Drum & bass heavyweight Wilkinson completes a top bill that reflects the breadth of contemporary UK dance music.

New additions include chart-topping house producer D.O.D, French house favourites Oden & Fatzo, electronic music mainstay Redlight, drum & bass favourites Voltage, Pola & Bryson and Simula, alongside Harriet Jaxxon, Smokey Bubblin B, Technimatic, Particle, Jakes, FLO, Jolie P, Nutcracka and many more.

The full line-up also features A Little Sound, Bsearl, Ellia Jaya, IVY, Jaz Imsky, Julian Fijma, Lowqui, Meg Paine, Omar+, Overview: Klinical B2B Creatures B2B Gaia, Particle, Skalah, Smokey Bubblin B, Technimatic, Volks All Stars – Nima & Flakes w/ Mynx & Style One, Window Kid and others, with performances taking place across four stages throughout the day.

With a focus on quality programming and atmosphere, Beyond Boundaries aims to offer a standout moment at the tail end of the summer, giving audiences one final large-scale event before the season closes.

BEYOND BOUNDARIES FULL LINE-UP:

HYBRID MINDS

JME

MAX DEAN

MK

WILKINSON

[IVY]

A LITTLE SOUND

BASSLAYERZ

BBYCLOSE

ELLIA JAYE

JULIAN FIJMA

OMAR+

WINDOW KID

BSEARL

JAZ IMSKY

D.O.D

FLO

HARRIET JAXXON

HENDY

JACK WOSTEAR

JAKES

JOLIE P

KLINICAL B2B CREATURES B2B GAIA

LOWQUI

ODEN & FATZO (LIVE)

MEG PAINE

MYNX

NATHAN LEAL

NIMA & FLAKES

NUTCRACKA

PARTICLE B2B EN:VY

POLA & BRYSON

REDLIGHT

SAOIRSE

SCOTT STEER

SIMULA

SKALAH

SMOKEY BUBBLIN B

STYLE ONE

TECHNIMATIC

TLB

VOLTAGE

Purchase your tickets HERE.

www.beyond-boundaries.uk