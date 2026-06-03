A man’s body has been pulled from the sea this morning – the fifth to be recovered from the city’s shoreline in the last few weeks.

Emergency services were called to the beach near Sea Lanes at 6.40am today. A police presence is expected to remain in the area.

A spokeswoman for Sussex Police said: “At around 6.40am today (3 June), emergency services attended Brighton beach, near to Sea Lanes in Madeira Drive, after concerns were raised for a man in the water.

“The body of a man was recovered from the sea, and sadly, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Attempts to identify the man and notify his next of kin remain ongoing.

“Officers will continue carrying out enquiries in the area, and an increased police presence is expected at this time.”

Another man’s body was found on the beach on 29 May at Rottingdean. His identity has not yet been released.

On 13 May, the bodies of sisters Jane Adetoro, 36, Christina Walters, 32, and Rebecca Walters, 31 were found near Black Rock. Their inquest opened last week.