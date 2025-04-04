A teenager has appeared before a crown court judge charged with the murder of his father and the attempted murder of his mother and an 11-year-old boy.

Fabio Botros, 19, was arrested after Emad Botros-Farag, 57, was found at his home suffering from catastrophic injuries.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene and a woman and child were found in the property suffering from serious injuries.

The woman and child were taken to hospital where they were treated for their injuries before being discharged on Wednesday evening (2 April).

Today (Friday 4 April), at Lewes Crown Court, Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove, set a trial date for Wednesday 1 October. The trial is expected to last two weeks.

Botros was remanded in custody until Friday 20 June for an arraignment – a hearing when the charge will be formally put and the defendant will enter his plea.

Yesterday, at Brighton Magistrates’ Court, he charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

As yesterday, the 19-year-old, of Hartfield Avenue, Hollingbury, Brighton, wore a grey sweatshirt and grey jogging trousers. Today, he spoke only to confirm is name.

The incident happened at Hartfield Avenue, Hollingbury, shortly after 7am on Tuesday morning.

Neighbours called emergency services after hearing loud shouting and screaming at a property.

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene where they found Mr Botros-Farag suffering from extensive wounds.

Officers arrested the 19-year-old close to the property and took him into custody before recovering two knives and a hammer.

At Lewes today, Ryan Richter appeared for the prosecution and Colin Aylott for the defence.