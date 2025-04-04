The relocation of this year’s Pride Village Party from St James’s Street has angered both Kemptown venues who wanted it to stay as it is, and residents who wanted it moved.

Venues say they now fear tens of thousands of people will still come to St James’s Street which will be dangerous now it will be open to traffic and without the same levels of crowd control.

And residents, who have argued that denying them access to their homes without a wristband is illegal, say that as scores of people live in Marine Parade, the move is now just affecting a different set of people.

Andy Dunton, landlord of the Queen’s Arms in George Street, said he even wonders if the council is deliberately making the event more unsafe so it could be permanently closed down.

He said: “The villeage venues weren’t consulted on this at all. It literally happened in secret and we found out through the grapevine.

“The council said you can have the seafront or you can have nothing.

“Now, antisocial behaviour, underage drinking, glass won’t be under control. And God forbid anyone gets pushed under a bus.

“There’s a small group that want it taken away – the same group which wanted it made a paid event.

“Now the issues that the people who complained about the street party – people defecating and urinating on their property etc – are going to be even worse.

“We can’t police the streets, we can’t stop 20,000 people coming into the village after they have watched the parade. We can’t stop supermarkets selling glass and it being distributed to underage drinkers, which happened in the past.

“We live with these residents – they’re our customers, we don’t want them upset.

“It’s almost like the council want it go wrong so they can lose the party altogether.

“There’s a possiblity that they want to move it to Black Rock or even out of town – it’s not a village party if it’s moved away from the village and the city.”

Meanwhile, Diane Messias, who set up the Kemptown Residents Association and has been vocally opposed to residents having to have wristbands to access their own homes, is also unhappy at the changes.

She said: “This decision to move away from St James Street – vague in detail as it is currently – is problematic in several areas.

“It will put more yet pressure on residents of Marine Parade, who have been campaigning for years against the excessive noise of six hours at a time, two days running, of ear-splittingly loud techno beats, and the suspension of an assortment of residents’ civil rights in having to wear – and pay for – wristbands in order to gain access for themselves and their guests to their own homes.

“Further, any items on the Street Party prohibited list – all legal under UK law, such as alcohol, suitcases, bicycles – still stand to be confiscated by security.

“The council is sanctioning this abuse of civil rights.

“There’s eight miles of beach, which hosts numerous other events throughout the year.

“The main reason for the village party these days is for the bars and clubs to make money – it’s no longer a simple celebration of Pride, and hasn’t been for years – so I don’t see why beach pop ups can’t be organised, as they are with the On The Beach festival.”

A council spokesman said the new perimeter will have a minimal number of properties accessed from the site, if any at all.

All affected residents will be contacted directly in the coming weeks.

Councillor Birgit Miller, cabinet member for culture, said: “The decision to hold the main part of the street party on Marine Parade is just one part of an evolving vision for Pride.

“It was taken in collaboration with key partners, including the organisers Brighton and Hove Pride CiC, and followed significant consultation. This included a survey completed by more than 1,500 people and a number of in-person events.

“The overwhelming majority of respondents were residents, including hundreds who live in Kemptown, and provided us with a clear picture of how people in our city felt we could improve the safety and accessibility of some of the main events, and reduce disruption.

“This included widespread support for removing restrictions for residents in Kemptown, which this solution does.

“We’re working closely with Brighton and Hove Pride CiC and these improvements will make St James’s Street a safer and more accessible place for visitors and residents alike.

“We’ll also be liaising with Sussex Police and other stakeholders to make sure any concerns about safety on St James’s Street are addressed in advance, as we do for all planned events in the city.

“Moving the focus of the street party to Marine Parade helps transform it into something new. It will also allow venues on St James’s Street to be more accessible to their regular customers as well as visitors for Pride, something many local businesses and residents told us they wanted.

“This is about enhancing this celebration of our LGBTQ+ communities and we will continue to listen to anyone with ideas on how we can make it even better.

“Together, we recently met businesses who will be within the new boundary of the street party to outline our plans and will soon meet with businesses who were previously in the boundary to discuss how they can still play an active part in these celebrations.

“Plans are still being finalised, and more details will be shared soon, but the hope is these will include outdoor stages, pop-up stalls for local businesses, and a range of other ways those no longer within the boundaries can take part.

“Pride has always evolved – and always come back bigger and better. This is just another step on that journey.”

A spokeswoman for Sussex Police said: “We are in touch with the organisers of Brighton Pride and are aware of their decision to make changes to this year’s event.

“Sussex Police’s priority is public safety, and we will continue to work with partners to plan an appropriate and proportionate policing operation to keep people safe during the celebrations.”